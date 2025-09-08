Cardiologist Challenges Private Equity Narrative: 'Physicians Must Fix Business Mismanagement in Practices'

While headlines focus on private equitys growing control of cardiology, argues that the real problem is physician mismanagement that leaves practices vulnerable

CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As private equity ownership of cardiology practices continues to grow nationwide, sparking concerns about rising costs and declining autonomy, Dr. East, a Virginia-based cardiologist and private practice advocate, challenges the narrative.“Private equity can’t buy what isn’t for sale,” said Dr. East. “The truth is that too many cardiology practices are financially vulnerable because physicians were never trained to run a business. Selling out feels like the easy button, but it comes at the cost of autonomy and, ultimately, patient care.”Industry surveys show that nearly half of private cardiology practices are now owned by private equity groups, with watchdogs like the American Medical Association voicing concerns about investor-driven medicine. But Dr. East says the deeper problem is often overlooked: inefficient billing systems, poor denial management, and unchecked overhead costs that leave practices strapped for cash.The Real Crisis Behind the HeadlinesFinancial literacy gap: Physicians are trained to treat patients, not manage revenue cycles or operations.Revenue leakage: Practices lose millions each year from missed reimbursements and outdated billing workflows.Quick relief, long-term cost: Private equity offers capital and infrastructure but strips away clinical independence.A Call for AlternativesInstead of selling to outside investors, Dr. East proposes three solutions:Invest in professional management — bring in experienced administrators or fractional CFOs.Adopt smarter EHR and automation tools to eliminate revenue leakage and improve efficiency.Form regional alliances that give independent cardiologists the scale they need to stay competitive.“Cardiology isn’t unprofitable — the demand is only growing. The problem is how we manage our practices,” Dr. East said. “We need to treat business health with the same discipline and precision we bring into the cath lab.”About TarevoTarevo specializes in helping physicians and medical practices thrive in today’s evolving healthcare landscape. By combining advanced technology, compliance-focused solutions, and physician-centered strategy, Tarevo ensures clinics can remain independent, financially healthy, and patient-focused.

