Mind Therapy Works Enhances Security with AWS S3: Document Storage Now Separated from Application Layer

Cloud architecture update improves HIPAA compliance and narrows the attack surface for mental health professionals

VA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mind Therapy Works, a modern EHR and practice management solution for behavioral health professionals, announces a major upgrade in its platform infrastructure. The company has adopted Amazon Web Services (AWS) S3 for secure document storage—deliberately separating file storage from the application layer to reduce vulnerabilities and improve compliance.“Security is not an afterthought at Mind Therapy Works — it’s foundational,” said Sherwin Gaddis, CTO. “By isolating our document storage using AWS S3, we’ve significantly reduced the attack surface and created an additional layer of protection for our users’ most sensitive data.”Architected for SecurityUnlike traditional EHR platforms that store files alongside application logic, Mind Therapy Works utilizes S3 buckets to achieve a zero-trust model. This move improves HIPAA adherence by encrypting data both at rest and in transit and provides independent access controls for documents. All activity is auditable—meeting the demands of clinical and regulatory oversight.Users benefit from:🔐 Reduced attack surface – separation limits the risk of cascading breaches🛡️ Data isolation – documents live outside the main application infrastructure⚙️ Infinite scaling – AWS S3 handles large clinical data growth effortlessly📑 Audit logs – access events are fully traceable for HIPAA reviewCompetitive AdvantageToday’s providers require more than just features—they demand intelligent design. While platforms like SimplePractice offer a HIPAA‑compliant client portal, and TherapyNotes is praised for robust documentation tools, Mind Therapy Works delivers peace of mind by prioritizing security architecture and secure telehealth integration.“Our intuitive platform is built to scale with your practice,” added Jana Smith. “We help clinicians focus on patients, not paperwork—and now they can do so knowing their documentation is protected by enterprise-grade security.”About Mind Therapy WorksMind Therapy Works is a trusted EHR platform that blends premium EHR + hands‑on consulting to support growing mental health practices. From AI-powered documentation to secure cloud infrastructure, the platform empowers providers to build efficient, patient-first clinics.Website: https://www.mindtherapy.works Schedule a demo: https://calendly.com/tarevo Media Contact: Jana Smith – jana@medbossconsulting.com – 833-693-1972

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.