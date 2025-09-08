OnboardLive will bring adventure sport closer to the audience

OnboardLive allows live connections to multiple cameras on a fleet of boats racing offshore On board a boat racing in The Ocean Race Europe

OnboardLive© opens up new storytelling avenues for The Ocean Race and other adventure sports

ALICANTE, SPAIN, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new innovative technology solution, OnboardLive©, is making it possible to experience adventure sports, including offshore sailing, live, and in high-definition broadcast quality, even from the most remote corners of the world. We are now able to share the excitement, tension and camaraderie experienced by world class offshore sailors in real-time, in ways that were not possible before.OnboardLive© is currently being trialed during the on-going edition of The Ocean Race Europe , an offshore sailing race where seven foiling IMOCA class boats, the world’s fastest monohull sail boats, compete in a high-speed race around the European continent. The technology was used for the first time in a live-broadcast on Eurosport 1, Discovery+ and HBO Max during the start of Leg 1 of The Ocean Race Europe in Kiel, Germany.Fixed high quality cameras and audio systems have been installed on the boats. Combined with the latest connectivity and satellite technology, The Ocean Race technology team has created a unique solution which allows broadcast quality 24-hour live streaming video and audio from the competing boats even when they are at the most distant points on the ocean.All seven competing boats are equipped with four high-definition cameras and separate microphones that capture video and conversations from the carbon fibre boats flying over the oceans in speeds of over 30 knots. The audio and video captured is connected to a very powerful satellite communications system.The video and audio streams are received in a technology control room at The Ocean Race headquarters in Alicante, Spain. All seven boats can live stream simultaneously and authorized personnel in technology control manage the streams and ensure the integrity of all crew onboard the boats.“Today is an important day for fans of adventure sports and offshore sailing. Through innovative use of the latest developments in multiple technologies we can now follow ocean racing from the most remote spots on the planet almost as if we were onboard ourselves, which opens up completely new ways to share the story of life on board during racing,” said Richard Brisius, Race Chairman, The Ocean Race.“At The Ocean Race we are proud to continue to lead the way in technology and the audio/visual development in how ocean racing is experienced. OnboardLive© is still in a trial phase, right now the ocean is our technology lab as we continue to develop the storytelling potential of the new systems.”The OnboardLive© streams from this trial will be shown on race days during the final offshore leg of The Ocean Race Europe.Detailed information regarding timing and more information about the race is available on The Ocean Race website: www.theoceanrace.com The Ocean Race Europe can be followed on Warner Bros. Discovery Platforms (check local listings):UK: TNTsports and Discovery+;Italy and Germany: Eurosport and Discovery+;Rest of Europe: Eurosport and HBO Max

