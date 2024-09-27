The Ocean Race Europe 2025 will finish in stunning Montenegro

Phil Lawrence, Race Director, The Ocean Race (L) and the Minister of Maritime Affairs for Montenegro, Filip Radulović (R) at the announcement ceremony confirming The Ocean Race Europe 2025 will finish in Montenegro.

A spectacular summer finale is scheduled for September 2025 on the Adriatic Sea

ALICANTE, SPAIN, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ocean Race Europe 2025 will finish in Boka Bay, Montenegro, with the IMOCA fleet racing into the Adriatic Sea for the first time, to connect European waters in a celebration of sport, sustainability, and collaboration.After starting in Kiel, Germany on 10 August 2025, The Ocean Race Europe will race into Portsmouth in the UK continuing around into the Mediterranean Sea with stops in Cartagena, Spain and Genova in Italy, before the mid-September finish in Montenegro.Tucked within the dramatic mountains and pristine waters of Montenegro’s coast, Boka Bay will offer the perfect backdrop for the culmination of the second edition of The Ocean Race Europe.“We are so pleased that the Finale of The Ocean Race Europe will be in Boka Bay and we are delighted that Boka will be the last stop on this journey where we will welcome sailors and fans alike in the name of love for the sea,” said the Minister of Maritime Affairs for Montenegro, Filip Radulović, during a launch ceremony at Porto Montenegro, Tivat on Friday.“This event will further promote Montenegro as a tourist destination, and we estimate that during the four days of the event, tens of thousands of visitors will arrive in Boka Bay. The economic effects of the event for Montenegro will be significant but we are most proud of the fact that we will be promoting ocean health and safety on a global stage,” Minister Radulović added.The Ocean Race Europe builds on the legacy of the inaugural event held in 2021 and will feature the best male and female offshore sailors in the world, racing together, on the flying IMOCA boats which utilise the latest foiling technology to achieve record-breaking speeds.“This race is a unique combination of elite level professional sport together with a strong focus on ocean health and sustainability,” said Phil Lawrence, Race Director of The Ocean Race. “This is the first time any of our events will race into the Adriatic Sea and we are looking forward to bringing our international teams and sailors to this iconic venue and finishing The Ocean Race Europe in such a stunning setting.”“As an Olympic sailor from Montenegro I’m really happy for our country to host such an important sailing event as The Ocean Race Europe,” said Milivoj Dukic, an Olympic sailor who was one of the flag-bearers for Montenegro at the Olympic Games in Paris earlier this summer. “I’m really looking forward to it and I know all of the sailing community here are excited to welcome the best sailors in the world along with all of the fans and guests to our beautiful country.”The Ocean Race Europe will be held under the banner of ‘Connecting Europe’ and support the EU Mission in engaging citizens and local communities to protect and restore the health of the ocean.“We share the purpose of racing against time for the health of the ocean. The inspiring, convening power of The Ocean Race is key for our Mission and we are very happy to have you as a partner to mobilise multitudes at national, regional and international levels. Action is a keyword: it is important to act and to act together,” said Elisabetta Balzi, Head of Unit, European Commission, DG Research & Innovation, Healthy Oceans & Seas, speaking about The Ocean Race Europe earlier this month.Minister Radulović emphasised that he expects The Ocean Race Europe will inspire its citizens to learn more about the sea and become ambassadors for the ocean.“We are very much looking forward to working with all the stakeholders here in bringing our award-winning ocean health programmes, including learning and science, to Montenegro to help enable a sustainable blue economy focused on sailing, and the protection and restoration of ocean health,” added Lucy Hunt, the Ocean Impact Director of The Ocean Race.The Ocean Race Europe in 2025 is the first of three fully crewed events, and is followed by The Ocean Race Atlantic: New York to Barcelona in September 2026 and next edition of The Ocean Race around the world, starting from Alicante, Spain in 2027.

