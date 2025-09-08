KFSHRC Inaugurates the Middle East’s First Smart Neuroscience Ward

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saudi Arabia, Riyadh:King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has inaugurated the Middle East’s first Smart Neuroscience Ward, a pioneering facility that combines cutting-edge technologies with patient-centered design, reflecting the hospital’s early adoption of innovations in neurological care.The ward is equipped with specialized electromagnetic shielding, eliminating external interference and ensuring that brain monitoring systems deliver the most accurate neural readings possible. This infrastructure enhances the reliability of diagnostic results and enables earlier medical interventions to protect patients.At the core of the ward is the Epilepsy Monitoring Unit, which includes 16 advanced single-patient rooms, the largest and most sophisticated of its kind in the region. Each room is fitted with high-precision EEG systems and intelligent alert networks capable of detecting seizures before they become clinically evident, giving medical teams valuable time to intervene. For patients with drug-resistant epilepsy, this capability is a critical step toward identifying seizure sources and determining the most effective treatment plan.Beyond epilepsy, the Smart Neuroscience Ward is designed to support a broader range of patients, including those recovering from complex neurosurgical procedures, individuals with movement disorders, and patients with chronic neurological diseases requiring continuous monitoring.The facility also incorporates intelligent analytics and secure telemedicine integration, allowing specialists across KFSHRC’s network, including its Madinah campus, to collaborate in real time. In addition, the ward is equipped with advanced smart cameras featuring human detection, motion tracking, and day-and-night vision, ensuring continuous observation while maintaining the highest levels of patient privacy and dignity.This milestone was made possible through the collaboration of multidisciplinary teams including clinicians, engineers, IT experts, safety, and facilities professionals, embodying KFSHRC’s vision of redefining healthcare delivery in the region.With the inauguration of the Smart Neuroscience Ward, KFSHRC reaffirms its role as a regional pioneer in neuroscience, setting new standards for innovation, patient safety, and specialized care.KFSHRC continues to be recognized internationally for its leadership: ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa, and 15th globally among the top 250 Academic Medical Centres (2025), named the most valuable healthcare brand in the Middle East by Brand Finance (2024), and included in Newsweek’s list of the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2025.For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.