PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil Market Growth at 8.2% CAGR – Forecast to Hit $112.9M by 2031

PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil Market Expands with Innovation and Sustainability Focus in U.S. & Japan

NEW YORK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025

Market Size and Forecast

The global PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil (PEG-40 HCO) market continues its robust growth trajectory, valued at US$ 60.1 million in 2022, and forecasted to reach US$ 112.9 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.2%. Widely used as an emulsifier, solubilizer, and surfactant in cosmetics and personal care, PEG-40 HCO is gaining traction due to increasing demand for plant-based and eco-friendly formulation ingredients.

U.S. and Japan: Market Dynamics at a Glance

United States: The U.S. market reflects rising consumer demand for gentle, vegan-friendly formulations. PEG-40 HCO is listed under TSCA as a regulated chemical, enabling its industrial use while maintaining oversight. Although no major new product launches or industry deals have emerged recently, growing interest in clean-label personal care sustains its relevance.

Japan: PEG-40 HCO is registered under Japan’s ENCS/METI framework, facilitating its use in cosmetic and household products. Though there’s no major M&A activity reported in the last quarter specific to this ingredient, the growing clean beauty trend positions Japan as a high-growth region for PEG-40 formulations.

1. Industry Spotlight

• Product Safety Awareness: While not a launch per se, a Safety Re-review in September 2024 reaffirmed the safety of hydrogenated castor oil derivatives (including PEG-40 HCO) in cosmetics reinforcing trust in the ingredient among manufacturers

• New Product Release: Nikkol Group recently unveiled HCO-40, a PEG-40 HCO variant recognized for its gentleness, certified under IECIC 2021. The product is tailored for high-alcohol systems and sensitive formulations

2. M&A Developments

• There were no notable mergers or acquisitions specifically involving PEG-40 HCO in the past quarter. However, consolidation among ingredient suppliers continues to influence broader market strategy, signaling potential interest in value-added emulsifiers.

3. Regulatory Landscape: U.S. & Japan

• U.S.: PEG-40 HCO, commonly found in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, is not explicitly restricted by FDA but falls under permissible use as a hydrogenated castor oil derivative under Title 21, CFR

• Japan: The consistent ENCS registration reassures manufacturers and supports regulatory compliance, especially for export-focused brands.

Market Overview & Historical Context

Metric Value and Forecast

Global Market (2022) - USD 60.1 million
Forecast (2031) - USD 112.9 million at 8.2% CAGR
2024 Market Estimate - USD 150 million (alternate source) at 6.6% CAGR to 2033

PEG-40 HCO remains a formulation staple in skin care, haircare, and color cosmetics not least for its emulsification and moisturizing properties

Key Players

1. Croda International Plc
2. Matangi Industries
3. SpecialChem S.A
4. Kao Corporation
5. BASF Corporation
6. ATAMAN KiMYA
7. New Directions Aromatics Inc.
8. Vantage Specialty Chemicals
9. Trulux
10. PT Rolimex Kimia Nusamas

DataM Intelligence Perspective & Recommendations

Insight: As brands increasingly emphasize clean, vegan, and gentle formulations, PEG-40 HCO’s role in formulation science continues to grow especially in high-demand markets like the U.S. and Japan.

Recommendations:

1. Innovate with Transparency: Highlight the safety and certification (such as IECIC or TSCA compliance) of PEG-40 variants like HCO-40 to strengthen customer trust.

2. Target Clean-Label Trends: Develop marketing collateral and case studies showcasing PEG-40’s performance in eco-conscious, vegan, or minimalist formulations.

3. Strategic Collaborations: Partner with cosmetics giants or R&D-driven entities in Japan and the U.S. to co-develop next-gen emulsification systems using PEG-40.

4. Monitor Regulatory Environment: Stay updated with cross-border regulations and prioritize ingredients with established compliance pathways, reducing market entry risk.

“PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil is poised for continued demand owing to its versatility and rising clean beauty trends. Industry leaders must emphasize safety certifications and formulation efficacy to stand out,” says the DataM Intelligence research team.

Market Segmentation

By Type; (Liquid, Semi-Solid)

By Distribution Channel: (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Stores , Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others)

By Application: (Pesticide, Coating, Textile, Cosmetic & Personal Care, Others)

By Region: (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)

About DataM Intelligence

DataM Intelligence provides actionable market insights across chemicals, cosmetics, and personal care industries. We deliver data-driven guidance to help clients navigate evolving ingredient trends and build competitive edge.

