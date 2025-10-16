Blood Platelets Market Set for value $7.20B by 2033, Forecast, Key Growth Drivers & Industry Trends 2025-2033

Blood Platelets Market Blood Platelets Market, By Region

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size and GrowthAccording to the DataM Intelligence: The global blood platelets market size was valued as US$ 4.46 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 7.20 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2025-2033.Get a Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):– https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/blood-platelets-market Key Highlights• North America leads the Blood Platelets market, holding the largest revenue share of 42.5% in 2024.• Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.• By platelet type, the Whole-blood-derived Platelets segment dominated the market with a 54.1% revenue share in 2024.• PL BioScience GmbH, a German biotech company, recently announced the launch of a next-generation Human Platelet Lysate (HPL) production platform designed to improve the safety and efficacy of platelet-derived therapies. This innovation leverages automated processing and pathogen reduction technologies, ensuring consistent quality and reducing the risk of contamination, which has been a critical concern in blood-derived products.• The new platform is expected to accelerate research and therapeutic applications, particularly in regenerative medicine and cell therapy. Analysts believe that such advancements not only enhance the reliability of platelet-based treatments but also support the growing demand driven by the rising prevalence of blood disorders and shortages of blood donors globally.Recent Developments:• In July 2025, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval for Wayrilz (rilzabrutinib) for adults with persistent or chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have not adequately responded to prior therapies. This approval follows results from the pivotal LUNA 3 Phase 3 trial, in which Wayrilz achieved both primary and secondary endpoints, demonstrating significant improvements in sustained platelet counts and other ITP-related symptoms.Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence:- https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=blood-platelets-market Growth Drivers• Drivers: The blood platelets market is growing due to the rising prevalence of blood disorders like leukemia, lymphoma, aplastic anemia, and immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), which create a high demand for platelet transfusions. In 2024, the U.S. alone is expected to see around 187,740 new blood cancer cases, with ITP affecting roughly 190,000 individuals across major regions.• Restraints: Market growth is hindered by a persistent shortage of blood donors. Platelets have a short shelf life (5–7 days), and declining donation rates, eligibility restrictions, and emergencies often disrupt supply, increasing reliance on costly substitutes and imports.Major Companies:Top companies in the global blood platlets market include1. Aggredyne Inc.2. Sysmex Corporation3. Haemochrom Diagnostics GmbH4. Eurobio Scientific5. LABiTec Labor BioMedical Technologies GmbH6. Arteriocyte Medical Systems, Inc.7. Biomet, Inc.8. EmCyte CorporationGet Customization in the report as per your requirements:- https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/blood-platelets-market Regional Insights – Blood Platelets Market 2024• North America (42.5% share): Growth is driven by high prevalence of blood disorders, advanced healthcare infrastructure, robust blood donation networks, and adoption of innovative platelet storage and pathogen-reduction technologies. In the U.S., chronic diseases, an aging population, and R&D in platelet diagnostics and PRP therapies support market expansion.• Europe (34.5% share): Market growth benefits from organized blood banking systems, government donor initiatives, and awareness of platelet therapies. Germany leads with advanced medical infrastructure, rising hematological cancers, and supportive reimbursement policies. In May 2025, PL BioScience GmbH partnered with Korea’s DewCell Biotherapeutics to supply artificial platelet-derived materials for regenerative medicine.• Asia-Pacific (fastest-growing, CAGR 8.1%): Growth is fueled by rising blood disorders, increasing surgeries, expanding healthcare access, and PRP therapy adoption. Japan’s aging population and government support for advanced blood therapies drive demand. In June 2025, Japanese researchers developed a universal, virus-free artificial blood substitute with a two-year shelf life, aiming for clinical use by 2030.Market SegmentationBy Platelet Type: (Whole-blood-derived Platelets, Apheresis-derived Platelets)By Application: (Hemophilia, Platelet Function Disorder, Thrombocytopenia, Perioperative Indication)By End User: (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Blood Banks, Others)Analyst Concludes: Experts anticipate robust growth in the global blood platelets market over the coming years, driven by increasing incidences of blood disorders, advancements in platelet-derived therapies, and the rising adoption of next-generation technologies like Human Platelet Lysate platforms. However, challenges such as blood donor shortages and stringent regulatory requirements may temper growth in certain regions. Overall, the market outlook remains positive, with innovation and improved processing methods expected to enhance treatment accessibility and patient outcomes worldwide.Have any Enquiry of This Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/blood-platelets-market Related ReportsAbout Us:DataM Intelligence 4Market Research is a market intelligence platform that gives access to syndicated, customized reports and consulting to its clients in one place. As a firm with rich experience in research and consulting across multiple domains, we are a one-stop solution that will cater to the needs of clients in key business areas. DataM Intelligence has an online platform whose coverage includes industries such as chemicals and materials, agriculture, health care services, animal feed, and food & beverages, among others.Our platform has Insights on markets that uncover the latest market research data that are distinct from the competition. With coverage across 10 major industries in the marketplace research, dataM Intelligence benefits thousands of companies by helping them take their innovations early to the market, and by providing a complete view of the market with statistical forecasts. Our strategy-centric framework and value-added services will let individuals and corporates with ease of access and custom personalization to research and markets.Author: Gundreddy Gopinadh is a healthcare research analyst with over a decade of experience in medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and in-vitro diagnostics (IVD). He specializes in delivering actionable insights through custom market research projects, helping organizations analyze trends, assess competitive landscapes, and uncover growth opportunities. His expertise has guided healthcare companies in product development, strategic planning, and market expansion, positioning him as a trusted contributor to data-driven innovation in the global healthcare industry.

