Food Allergen Testing Market Accelerates Toward 2031 Driven by Rising Food Safety Standards and Allergy Awareness

Immunoassay-based kits lead global adoption as North America dominates and Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing market.

As allergies surge worldwide, food testing innovation isn’t just regulatory it’s essential for consumer trust. The future of safer food starts with smarter, faster allergen detection.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DataM Intelligence estimates the global Food Allergen Testing Market projected compound annual growth rate CAGR exceeding 8.1% through 2031. The leading segment remains immunoassay-based kits and reagents, favored for their accuracy and speed in detecting trace allergens. North America's dominance in the market is attributed to both regulatory vigilance and the high prevalence of allergy cases, fueling demand among manufacturers to regularly test products for allergens including peanuts, gluten, tree nuts, milk, and soy.

Food Allergen Testing Market Highlights
➤ North America holds the largest market share, driven by strong regulatory oversight and advanced testing infrastructure.
➤ Immunoassay-based testing kits dominate the technology segment due to reliability and cost-effectiveness.
➤ Key growth drivers include rising prevalence of food allergies globally and the implementation of strict food safety labs and protocols.
➤ Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate, propelled by expanding food processing industries and government-led food safety campaigns.
➤ Segment-wise, processed food manufacturers are the major end-users owing to intensified scrutiny and frequent product recalls.
➤ Leading market players are focusing on strategic partnerships and technology enhancements to strengthen portfolio and global reach.

Market Segmentation

The Food Allergen Testing Market is segmented on various parameters, including product type, technology, and end-user category. Among product types, testing kits for major allergens such as peanuts, tree nuts, milk, gluten, egg, soy, and shellfish remain in highest demand, reflecting their commonality among allergic reactions. Technologically, immunoassay-based methods—particularly enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) kits lead in adoption due to their rapid turnaround and affordability in large-scale settings. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based methods, which target allergen-specific DNA, are increasingly used for improved sensitivity and specificity, especially in complex, processed foods.End-users span processed food manufacturers, beverage companies, government laboratories, food testing agencies, and retail chains. Processed food manufacturers are the largest segment, reflecting the regulatory obligation and frequent product recalls linked to mislabeling and cross-contamination risks. Growing adoption among retailers and food service providers signals the rising integration of allergen testing throughout food supply chains to ensure consumer safety.

Regional Insights

North America continues to dominate the Food Allergen Testing Market, centralized by the U.S. and Canada where regulatory bodies like the FDA and CFIA have mandated comprehensive allergen disclosure and strict testing protocols. This is further reinforced by widespread consumer education, high allergy incidence rates, and robust food safety infrastructure. Europe maintains significant market share owing to the stringent policies of the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and growing awareness among food producers, particularly in the UK, Germany, and France.

Asia-Pacific is projected to offer the highest growth rate over the next decade. Factors contributing include rising awareness among consumers, proliferation of food processing units, and intensifying governmental campaigns for food safety. Emerging nations like China, India, and ASEAN members are actively enhancing their food safety standards, which in turn is spurring investments in new allergen testing facilities and technologies. Latin America and the Middle East are also advancing, supported by foreign partnerships and capacity-building initiatives.Market DynamicsMarket DriversRising rates of food allergies worldwide serve as a key catalyst, pushing manufacturers and regulators to adopt robust allergen management strategies. The proliferation of processed and packaged foods, coupled with increased globalization of supply chains, necessitates rigorous testing to prevent cross-contact and accidental exposure. Stringent government regulations requiring the declaration of allergens on packaging have also compelled industry players toward regular compliance. Rapid advances in test technologies, such as portable immunoassay kits and automation solutions, have further boosted market adoption.Market RestraintsDespite strong growth prospects, the market faces restraints in terms of high costs associated with advanced testing technologies and laboratory infrastructure. Small and medium enterprises often struggle with resource allocation, limiting adoption in certain regions. Complex food matrices, the possibility of cross-reactions or false positives, and lack of standardized testing procedures add technical challenges. Additionally, limited consumer awareness and varying regulatory oversight in developing nations can inhibit market penetration to some extent.Market OpportunitiesSignificant opportunities exist in the development of novel, rapid, multiplex testing platforms capable of detecting multiple allergens in a single sample, reducing time and cost for producers. Digital transformation, including blockchain-enabled traceability and data analytics, offers enhanced transparency and control. Expansion into emerging markets, robust public-private partnerships, and targeted education campaigns have the potential to drive future growth. Leveraging e-commerce and direct-to-consumer testing products may emerge as a promising segment, particularly among allergy-susceptible populations seeking proactive management solutions.

Reasons to Buy the Report
✔ Access detailed, data-driven market forecasts and segment analysis for strategic planning.
✔ Evaluate the competitive landscape with full profiles of leading manufacturers and new entrants.
✔ Assess innovation trends, product launches, and recent regulatory changes shaping the market.
✔ Gain insights into geographic expansion strategies and emerging regional opportunities.
✔ Utilize comprehensive consumer and industry data to inform investment and growth initiatives.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
◆ How big is the Food Allergen Testing Market globally?
◆ Who are the key players in the Food Allergen Testing Market?
◆ What is the projected CAGR of the Food Allergen Testing Market through 2031?
◆ Which region is expected to dominate the industry in the coming years?
◆ What technological advancements are shaping food allergen detection methods?

Company Insights
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Eurofins Scientific
• SGS SA
• Intertek Group
• Neogen Corporation
• Merieux NutriSciences
• Romer Labs
• ALS Limited
• Bio-Rad Laboratories
• Microbac Laboratories

Recent developments:
-In September 2025, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a next-generation ELISA-based testing kit for rapid detection of multiple allergens in processed foods, improving food safety and regulatory compliance.
-In August 2025, Neogen Corporation expanded its allergen testing portfolio with lateral flow assays that deliver faster, more accurate results for peanut, soy, and milk allergens in food production lines.
-In July 2025, 3M Food Safety introduced automated allergen detection systems integrating AI and cloud-based analytics to enhance real-time monitoring and traceability in food manufacturing.

Conclusion

The Food Allergen Testing Market stands at the intersection of food safety, regulatory compliance, and consumer demand, poised for robust expansion across global markets through 2031. Technological advancements, evolving regulations, and strategic investments continue to shape this highly specialized industry, underscoring its critical role in safeguarding public health and enabling food manufacturers to deliver safer, allergy-free products worldwide.

