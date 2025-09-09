TruBridge Partners with Graphio.ai to Enhance Execution and Collaboration

AI insights strengthen decision making, operational efficiency and strategic alignment across teams

TruBridge is committed to measurable outcomes for hospitals and providers. Partnership with Graphio.ai brings execution transparency, keeping strategies aligned and results delivered faster.” — Amaris McComas, Chief People Officer at TruBridge.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TruBridge Inc. (MOBILE Ala.), a leading provider of healthcare solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Graphio.ai to enhance execution clarity, align cross-functional teams, and support data-driven decision-making. This collaboration will empower TruBridge staff to better support hospitals and health systems nationwide in delivering quality patient care.“Top-tier client services start by empowering our workforce with the tools they need to excel. At TruBridge, we take a people-first approach in all we do,” said Amaris McComas, CPO at TruBridge. “Graphio.ai helps simplify workflows and improve coordination, freeing our teams to focus on the providers that count on us.”TruBridge delivers technology to more than 1,500 rural and community hospital clients. The company offers financial health and patient care solutions, including revenue cycle management tools, analytics and an electronic health record (EHR) platform. With Graphio.ai, TruBridge teams ensure customer needs stay on track and aligned with best practices.“Execution clarity is a competitive advantage,” said Dmitry Norenko, CEO of Graphio.ai. “Our platform gives TruBridge leadership real-time visibility into how work is progressing, so they can align GTM initiatives with operational execution, resolve breakdowns early and scale healthcare solutions delivery with confidence.”Graphio.ai analyzes metadata from systems such as Salesforce, Microsoft Teams, Workday and others without accessing sensitive content. The platform detects role-specific execution signals to reveal whether priorities are aligned, processes are followed and accountability is consistent. This allows TruBridge to strengthen execution discipline across technology deployments and client success operations.About TruBridgeTruBridge proudly supports rural and community hospitals and providers in their efforts to stay strong, independent, and deeply rooted in the communities they serve. Backed by more than 45 years of healthcare experience and trusted by over 1,500 clients nationwide, we offer a mix of technology, services, and strategic expertise - including revenue cycle management, electronic health records (EHR) and analytics - all designed singularly for the realities of rural and community healthcare. With a steadfast commitment to keeping care local, TruBridge helps hospitals flourish as the economic heart of their communities, delivering high-quality, personal care close to home. For more information, visit www.trubridge.com About Graphio.aiGraphio.ai is an early warning system that auto-generates SOPs from API-enabled metadata, compares them to actual team execution, and flags deviations. Built on best practices and real execution data, these SOPs can be customized by leadership. When teams go off track, Graphio.ai sends targeted nudges to get them back in flow. The platform empowers organizations to detect hidden execution risks - such as misaligned tasks, broken handoffs, or delayed follow-through - before they affect revenue or customer outcomes.

