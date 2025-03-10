Trilogy and Graphio.ai Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance M&A Due Diligence and Post-Acquisition Efficiency

Trilogy partners with Graphio.ai to harness metadata-driven analytics for enhanced M&A due diligence and streamlined post-acquisition success.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trilogy and Graphio.ai Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance M&A Due Diligence and Post-Acquisition Operational EfficiencyTrilogy, a global leader in technology-powered business services renowned for delivering transformational economic value to Global 1000 companies, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Graphio.ai. With a focus on optimizing M&A and post-acquisition processes, Trilogy is integrating Graphio.ai’s metadata-driven analytics to enhance own decision-making processes and the efficiency of acquired companies, reduce integration risks, and maximize long-term value.Graphio.ai leverages metadata-driven analytics to identify operational roadblocks, talent issues, and hidden obstacles that traditional methods often overlook.Research indicates that over 70% of the issues, such as unexpected customer churn, stalled sales conversions, and team inefficiencies, originate from internal breakdowns that are nearly impossible to track with conventional tools. By merging diverse data sources, including internal communication logs, workflow records, CRM activities, HR performance metrics, and customer support interactions, Graphio.ai delivers a comprehensive view of organizational performance, bottlenecks in processes and people issues, exposing inefficiencies that might otherwise remain undetected.For example:1. Customer Onboarding Delays Leading to Churn:Problem: New customers are not onboarded promptly, resulting in frustration and cancellations.Cross-System Metadata Analyzed:- CRM Logs: Timestamped handoffs from Sales to Onboarding.- Help Desk Queue: Time-to-first-response for newly opened tickets.- HR Scheduling: Shift coverage and resource allocation data indicating support team availability.Impact on Business: Increased churn, wasted lead acquisition costs, and reputational damage.How Graphio.ai helps: By correlating CRM handoff records, help desk queue metrics, and staffing schedules, Graphio.ai reveals where onboarding tasks stall or languish unassigned. Leadership then refines shift planning and clarifies onboarding steps, resulting in faster support responses and more satisfied new customers.2. Release Delays Undermining Revenue Targets:Problem: Product or software releases consistently slip past planned launch dates, creating revenue shortfalls.Cross-System Metadata Analyzed:- Project Management Tools (e.g., Jira): Task creation, assignment, and closure times.- Code Repositories (e.g., Git): Commit frequency and distribution across sprints.- Internal Communication Apps: Timestamped evidence of prolonged decision loops or delayed approvals.Impact on Business: Unsteady revenue, eroded customer confidence, and potential market share losses.How Graphio.ai helps: By examining ticket lifecycles, commit pacing, and cross-team coordination patterns, Graphio.ai pinpoints recurrent bottlenecks, such as teams waiting too long for code reviews or lacking clarity on task priorities. With these insights, managers can reassign resources, set realistic deadlines, and maintain a more predictable release schedule.3. Stalled Deal Closures Caused by Approval Hurdles:Problem: High-potential deals linger in the final stages of negotiation, causing lost momentum and lower close rates.Cross-System Metadata Analyzed:- CRM Pipeline Tracking: Timestamped progress milestones and assignment logs.- Workflow Automation Platforms (e.g., Monday.com, Trello): Task dependencies and handoff delays.- Email/Collaboration Tools: Routing timestamps showing when individuals are notified for approvals.- Finance/Legal Systems: Metadata indicating contract revision cycles and sign-off processes.Impact on Business: Missed revenue opportunities, declining sales performance, and buyer disengagement.How Graphio.ai helps: By consolidating metadata from CRM systems, project workflows, and approval cycles, Graphio.ai uncovers patterns of inaction, where tasks are repeatedly passed between multiple stakeholders or stalled in legal reviews. Decision-makers use these insights to redefine clear sign-off responsibilities and reduce unnecessary layers of approval, preserving deal momentum and boosting close rates.These examples illustrate how Graphio.ai’s metadata-driven analytics deliver actionable insights across a variety of the platforms using meta-data with the respect to privacy and following the best infosecurity practices.By uncovering hidden inefficiencies and addressing them in real time, Graphio.ai empowers Trilogy to keep its fingers on the pulse during every M&A and post-acquisition process, ensuring that each acquisition is as efficient and value-adding as possible."At Trilogy, we're integrating AI not as a mere tool, but as a strategic imperative that transforms how we create value. Our partnership with Graphio.ai exemplifies our commitment to pioneering AI deployment across our organization.” shared Nichole Moser, VP of Operations at Trilogy. “By harnessing metadata-driven analytics in our M&A processes, we're uncovering insights that traditional methods miss, giving us a decisive competitive edge. This isn't just about optimization - it's about reimagining what's possible when AI is executed with vision and precision. We're not just adapting to the future; we're actively creating it.""Partnering with Trilogy enables us to extend our analytics to a critical area of business integration," stated Dmytro Norenko, Founder and CEO of Graphio.ai. "Our goal is to uncover hidden inefficiencies that, when addressed, lead to smarter decisions and sustainable growth.""From a technical standpoint, our platform leverages metadata to map complex organizational interactions, revealing inefficiencies that traditional metrics miss," said Andrew Davydchuk, Chief Technology Officer at Graphio.ai. "This capability allows businesses to proactively resolve issues, ensuring smooth integration and long-term profitability."About Trilogy ( https://trilogy.com/ ):Founded in 1989, Trilogy has built a legacy of profitable success working exclusively with Global 1000 companies. Trilogy delivers technology-powered business services that generate transformational economic value and ties its revenue directly to the value it creates. Focused on the Automotive, Insurance, and Telecom industries, Trilogy not only drives business growth but also plays a pivotal role in optimizing the efficiency of companies it acquires and integrates.About Graphio.ai ( https://graphio.ai/ ):Graphio.ai specializes in identifying and scoring internal inefficiencies using metadata-only analytics. By merging diverse data sources, from public platforms like news portals, social media, and blogs to in-house systems such as help desks, communication apps, HR tools, task managers, and product development platforms, with innovative tracking tools, Graphio.ai delivers a comprehensive view of organizational performance, uncovering hidden trends and opportunities that drive corporate success and profitability.

