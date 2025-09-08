Ajax Defense Appoints Wayne Marhelski as Chief Operating Officer

Ajax Defense welcomes Wayne Marhelski as Chief Operating Officer to strengthen operations and accelerate innovation in the defense sector.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ajax Defense is proud to announce the appointment of Wayne A. Marhelski, MBA, CSCP, as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). A seasoned operating executive and transformational leader, Marhelski brings more than three decades of experience driving operational excellence and profitable growth across global manufacturing and defense industries. He has demonstrated deep expertise serving highly regulated industries, including aerospace, military, and nuclear sectors.Marhelski served in the United States Air Force and holds an MBA in Accounting & Finance from the University of Liverpool, a BS in Electrical Engineering, and a Certificate in Business Analytics from The Wharton School.Patrick Malcor, CEO of Ajax Defense, said:"Wayne is an outstanding leader whose ability to transform operations and deliver measurable value is unmatched. His deep experience in defense and manufacturing, coupled with his proven track record driving operational excellence, makes him the ideal COO to help lead Ajax Defense into its next stage of growth and innovation. With Wayne on board, we are positioned to build something truly great together."Wayne Marhelski added:"I am thrilled to join Ajax Defense at such a pivotal moment. I look forward to working with Patrick and the entire team in Louisville to build on Ajax’s strong foundation, drive operational excellence, and create innovative solutions that will deliver lasting value to our customers, employees, and stakeholders. This is a unique opportunity to contribute to something great, and I am excited to get started."With Marhelski’s appointment, Ajax Defense, headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, reinforces its commitment to strengthening operational capabilities, delivering innovative defense solutions, and scaling for future growth.About Ajax DefenseAjax Defense is a Louisville, KY–based provider of advanced defense solutions, committed to innovation, operational excellence, and delivering mission-critical capabilities to the U.S. defense industry.

