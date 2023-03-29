Ajax Defense Announces Acquisition

Ajax Defense has announced the acquisition of Whelan Machine & Tool, a leading provider of precision machined products & services.
LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ajax Defense, a veteran-owned small business holding company, has announced the acquisition of Whelan Machine & Tool, a leading provider of precision machined products & services. Whelan Machine & Tool, founded in 1989 and based in Louisville, KY has established itself as an important member of the defense industrial base, providing high-quality components to major defense contractors and programs.
"We are excited to work with Whelan Machine & Tool," said Patrick Malcor, CEO of Ajax Defense. "Their expertise in precision machining and their strong relationships in the defense industry make them an ideal investment for Ajax Defense and reflects our shared commitment to supporting important missions that contribute to national security.”
Whelan Machine & Tool will continue to operate as a standalone business under Ajax Defense, with no changes to its current management team or workforce. The acquisition will enable Whelan Machine & Tool to leverage Ajax Defense's resources and expertise, while retaining its unique identity and customer relationships.
Ajax Defense was represented on all aspects of its acquisition of Whelan Machine & Tool by Potomac Law Group, PLLC and a team led by Corporate Partners, David Dargatis and Laurent Campo. For more information, please visit https://www.potomaclaw.com.
About Whelan Machine & Tool, LLC
Whelan Machine and Tool, LLC. is a Louisville based business founded in 1989 with a solid reputation and a proven history of providing precision machined products and services. Whelan provides its customers with the unique solutions needed to support their precision machining requirements. Whelan is ISO 9001:2015 & AS9100D and ITAR Certified and can provide traceability throughout all phases of production. For more information, please visit http://www.whelanmachine.com/.
About Ajax Defense, Inc.
Dedicated to strengthening & rebuilding critical supply chains in the U.S. defense industry, Ajax Defense, Inc. is a veteran owned small business holding company that invests in companies and important missions impacting the public sector. For more information, please visit https://ajax-defense.com.
