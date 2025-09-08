Zapp i300 electrifies Selfridges

Zapp i300 hits London retail in Smartech showcase.

Zapp i300 makes its Oxford Street debut at Selfridges with Smartech, bringing bold and disruptive electric mobility to London’s luxury retail scene.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited is showcasing the Zapp i300, its flagship electric urban motorcycle on Oxford Street at Selfridges, one of London’s most iconic department stores, through its strategic retail partnership with Smartech Retail Group Limited (“Smartech”).

The Zapp i300 is now on display in The Bike Shop at Selfridges, introducing potential customers to its bold vision for emission-free, convention-defying urban mobility. The showcase offers visitors the opportunity to see the i300’s street-smart design, premium engineering, and zero-emission performance.

“Partnering with Smartech at Selfridges allows us to bring the Zapp experience directly to consumers in a premium retail environment,” said David McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer at Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited. “It’s a powerful platform to engage new audiences and demonstrate how electric mobility can deliver modern design that is both exhilarating and responsible.”

Customers visiting Selfridges can reserve their i300 for delivery in the UK later this year, making it easier than ever to join the electric revolution.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.