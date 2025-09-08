A Heartwarming New Picture Book About Friendship and Inclusion Lands Just in Time for Back-to-School

Author Amy Moy shows her new book Dottie and the New Student

Author Amy Moy Releases Dottie the New Student, the Third Book in the Beloved Polka-Dotted Penguin Series

Dottie’s all by herself. I’m her best friend, so I’m going to play with her. You can come too if you want.” — Olivia the Penguin

WINCHESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Amy Moy , a passionate advocate for inclusivity and empowerment, unveils her third book in the Polka-Dotted Penguin series, Dottie the New Student. Readers will once again join Dottie, a penguin with diverse abilities, as she faces the challenges of being the new student in class. When friendships are tested and loyalties shift, Dottie discovers that building connections isn’t about choosing sides—it’s about choosing kindness.The story is more than a classroom tale; it’s a reflection of the author’s vision for a world where every child feels valued and included. Inspired by her own daughter, who has Down syndrome, Moy’s books highlight the strength, resilience, and joy that come from celebrating differences. She continues to write stories that resonate with children of all abilities, reinforcing the message that being unique is something to be embraced.The release of Dottie the New Student underscores Moy’s dedication to spreading awareness about inclusivity and fostering empathy in children’s literature. This book provides an engaging narrative that encourages young readers to approach new social situations, new schools, and new classmates—with compassion and openness.“ Starting in a new classroom can be overwhelming for any child, and a change in social dynamics can also be challenging,” says Moy. “Through Dottie’s story, I want kids to see that friendships can grow when we welcome others with kindness and an open heart.”Some of the story of Dottie and the New Student comes from Moy's own experience as a child, and she wants to help her daughter to recognize her own power in these situations.Dottie the New Student promises to captivate young readers ages 3-12, while also serving as a resource for parents, educators, and caregivers who want to teach valuable life lessons about empathy, acceptance, and the importance of inclusive friendships. Questions at the end of the book spark meaningful conversations between grownups with preschoolers through elementary-aged kids about friendship, kindness, and welcoming new classmates.Amy Moy is the author of the Polka-Dotted Penguin children’s book series, which emphasizes kindness, empathy, and inclusion through engaging storytelling. An optometrist by day and an author by night, she creates stories that resonate with both children and parents. Amy lives in Winchester, Massachusetts, with her family.Dottie the New Student is now available for purchase at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and other online book retailers, as well as local bookstores.

