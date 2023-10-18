Inspired by Daughter with Down Syndrome, Author Unveils Book about a Penguin with Diverse Abilities Standing up to Bully
Just in time for National Bullying Prevention Month!
This book is not just about Dottie, but about the power of friendship, kindness and empowering children to recognize bullying and to have the tools they need to stand up for themselves.”WINCHESTER, MA, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Amy Moy, a passionate advocate for inclusivity and empowerment, unveils her second book in the Polka-Dotted Penguin series, "Dottie Meets Mully the Bully". Readers of the first picture book “The Polka-Dotted Penguin” will remember Dottie, a penguin with diverse abilities, who this time stands up to a bully named Mully. The narrative is not just a story; it's a reflection of the author's journey and hopes for her own daughter who has Down syndrome, showcasing the strength, resilience, and boundless potential that lies within every individual. Moy aims to write books that apply to children of all abilities, while highlighting that being different is something of which to be proud.

The book's release is a testament to Moy's dedication to spreading awareness about inclusivity and celebrating diversity in children's literature. "Dottie Meets Mully the Bully" provides a relatable and engaging narrative that fosters empathy and understanding among young readers.
"We believe that every child, regardless of their abilities, deserves to see themselves represented in stories," says Moy. "This book is not just about Dottie, but about the power of friendship, kindness and empowering children to recognize bullying and to have the tools they need to stand up for themselves."
"Dottie Meets Mully the Bully" promises to captivate young hearts and minds, while also serving as a valuable resource for parents, educators, and caregivers seeking to impart important life lessons about acceptance, empathy, and standing up for what's right.
Key highlights of "Dottie Meets Mully the Bully" include:
-A relatable and lovable protagonist: Dottie, a polka-dotted penguin with diverse abilities, whose courage and determination serve as an inspiration for young readers.
-A poignant narrative: The story beautifully intertwines elements of friendship, resilience, and the strength to confront adversity.
-Vibrant illustrations: The book is adorned with captivating Kawaii-style illustrations that bring the characters and their world to life.
-Discussion prompts: Thoughtful questions at the end of the book encourage meaningful conversations about inclusivity and bullying.
"Dottie Meets Mully the Bully" is now available for purchase at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Walmart, and other online book sites. For further information about Moy and her mission to promote inclusivity in children's literature, please visit https://polkadottedpenguin.com or contact her at dottiethepenguin@gmail.com.
