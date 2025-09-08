Showcased the classic-styled C6 alongside the one-off art bike Motototem - a sculptural piece where creativity, innovation and sustainability meet

PARIS, FRANCE, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FLYING FLEA ANNOUNCES ITS FIRST GLOBAL FLAGSHIP STORE DURING THE PARIS DESIGN WEEK

- Flying Flea, the city+ mobility from Royal Enfield extended partnership with École Duperré with a bespoke event at the Paris Design Week

- Announced the brand’s first flagship store to be located in Paris- signalling the brand’s long-term commitment to the region

- Showcased the classic styled FF.C6 and a one-off art bike on the FF.C6 named 'Motototem', a sculptural art piece that illustrates the intersection between creativity, innovation and sustainability

- The creative takeover also showcased installations by Ecole Duperre students along with live art and cafe and immersive master classes

September 08, 2025, Paris, France – Flying Flea, the design-first city+ mobility brand endorsed by Royal Enfield, deepened its creative presence with a visionary takeover by École Duperré at this year’s Paris Design Week. The brand’s creative collaboration with the legendary design school École Duperré had artists, designers and students express their interpretation of Flying Flea’s philosophy- Live Lightly. The event also served as the ideal platform for the brand to announce the opening of its first company operated flagship store in Paris in early 2026.

Commenting on the collaboration and the announcement, Mario Alvisi, Chief Growth Officer, Flying Flea and Royal Enfield Electric Vehicles, said, “Flying Flea has been the platform for creative expression through which we are exploring new and exciting realms. Our collaboration with École Duperré at Paris Design Week is one such example and marks the beginning of our journey in this city. France is where the original Flying Flea motorcycle played a pivotal role during World War II, and today, Paris stands not only as a global epicenter of design and culture but also is one of Europe's most dynamic two wheeler EV markets. This beautiful city represents not only our past but also our future. Therefore we are excited to announce the opening of our first company operated flagship store here in Paris, with this being our first step towards cementing our long term commitment to the city and its people."

Over three days from September 5-7th, the storied design school transformed into a four-floor celebration of artistic vision, craftsmanship and collaboration. Renowned multidisciplinary artist Mattia Biagi curated the school’s central courtyard, creating a dynamic space for interaction and reflection. He also showcased his art bike piece, Motototem which is a dynamic fusion of artistic vision, innovative thinking, and environmental consciousness. Visitors explored the handcrafted pieces and bespoke bikes, including the single- and dual-seat variants of the FF.C6, Flying Flea’s first electric motorcycle inspired from its original 1940s namesake. Styled, photographed and modelled by the students, the motorcycles were a lens to express the spirit and authenticity of Parisian culture.

Apart from the art motorcycle, the event also saw installations by Ecole Duperre student Sarah Bouyssou along with live art and cafe and immersive master classes throughout the weekend with the team behind the Flying Flea brand and design, including Mario Alvisi (Chief Growth Officer, Flying Flea and Electric Vehicles at Royal Enfield) and Sivakumar S (Head Industrial Designer, flying Flea and Electric Vehicles at Royal Enfield). The rooftop of École Duperré opened up on Saturday night to host a panel discussion by Laurianne Meliere, followed by an evening of music, conversation, and panoramic views of the Paris city skyline.

About Flying Flea

Flying Flea, endorsed by Royal Enfield, is the new city+ mobility brand that is created to explore a new dimension of mobility - one that is smart, lightweight and sophisticated. Operating at the intersection of design, cutting-edge technology and lifestyle, Flying Flea is all set to usher in a new era for city+ mobility with its category-defining smart products in the global mobility space and beyond.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic 1940 Royal Enfield Flying Flea motorcycle, an engineering marvel that was purpose-built to be air-dropped by parachute, Flying Flea is built to deliver a smart, nimble and agile ride experience for a new generation of riders that are connected, design-aware and ready to embrace the future of city+ mobility. A sophisticated mix between authentic design and cutting-edge technology, it will launch its first products, the classic-styled FF.C6, followed by the scrambler-styled FF.S6, by early 2026.

The Flying Flea team boasts a class-leading team of more than 200+ engineers in the UK and India, allowing the team to develop its own motor, battery, BMS and custom software for its line of connected electric vehicles. With more than 45 patent applications filed for native and connected applications, end-to-end technology for the Flying Flea has been developed in-house, in partnership with industry-leading experts and brands at the Flying Flea Technology Center. The brand has set up an exclusive Flying Flea manufacturing space within Royal Enfield’s manufacturing facility at Vallam Vadagal.

