TAMPA, FLORIDA REALTOR® JOE HAROSKY EARNS HIS MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION
I obtained my MRP Certification to bring military expertise into the industry and stand out in Florida as one who is knowledgeable about all aspects of military homebuying.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joe Harosky is a highly respected, educated, and laser-focused real estate agent at Real Broker, LLC. He is licensed and conducts transactions in Florida and Hawaii and is also a highly decorated Army Veteran who has served in combat in Somalia, Afghanistan, and Iraq. Joe is a Veteran of the infamous Black Hawk Down Battle in Mogadishu Somalia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Mogadishu_(1993)
Joe was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and enlisted in the Army at the age of 17. He says, “I knew with certainty at age 12, that I wanted to serve my country. Both of my grandfathers served in WW II and one of them was a heavy machine gunner in the Battle of The Bulge. "
When Joe was a child, he loved martial arts, warrior crafts, and reading books on strategy and international events.
Joe attended Basic Training at Ft. Jackson, South Carolina, where he conducted weapons training with M-16s, M-60 machine guns, mortars, grenades, and claymore mines. His first Duty Station after Airborne School and the Ranger Indoctrination Program was with 3/75 Ranger Battalion, located at Fort Benning, Georgia. “I was a Communications Combat Signaler and Tactical Satellite Operator, where I jumped out of airplanes carrying radio equipment for airfield seizures as part of an elite strike force.”
Joe then deployed to Ft. Sherman in Panama to train for jungle warfare. From there he traveled to England, South Korea and Thailand, before being selected for a Special Operations Task Force Ranger and sent to Somalia to conduct combat operations to capture the Somali Warlord Mohammed Farrah Aidid.
On October 3, 1993, U.S. forces set out on a snatch-and-grab mission to detain the Warlord and two of Aidid’s Lieutenants. The plan was to surround a white, three-story house in the capital city of Mogadishu, where leaders of Aidid’s Habar Gidir clan were gathering. Rangers would helicopter in, lower themselves on ropes and surround the building. A ground convoy of trucks and Humvees would travel to the target building to load the troops and prisoners. Altogether, the operation would involve 19 aircraft, 12 vehicles, and around 160 troops. Joe says, “I was the driver of the lead vehicle and I’m lucky to be alive. There were bullet holes on every side of my vehicle as well as the top and bottom. Two tires were shot out, three bullets went through the windshield, one bullet went through the right rear passenger door, and one bullet hit the .50 cal turret mount. 18 U.S. service members were killed, and 50% of the task force members were wounded during the combat mission.”
Joe then departed the Army to go to college. He completed his Undergraduate Degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminology and a Minor in Political Science and then earned his Master’s Degree in Public and International Affairs at the University of Pittsburgh. He then returned to the Army, became a commissioned Officer in 2000, attended Officer Candidate School, completed the Infantry Officer Basic Course and Ranger School. Joe also served as a Rifle Platoon Leader in the 101st Airborne, 1-187 Rakkasans; deployed to Afghanistan for 6 months, and conducted “Operation Anaconda” in 2002. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Anaconda) He then returned to the 3/75 Ranger Battalion as Ranger Platoon Leader, deploying to combat in Afghanistan in 2002 and two times to Iraq in 2003, which included crossing the border into Iraq on the night of the invasion and then serving as a Ranger Platoon Leader at the Battle of Haditha Dam. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Haditha_Dam)
Joe completed the Special Forces Assessment & Selection Course and Special Forces Qualification Course at Fort Bragg. He served three years in Okinawa, Japan, with the 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group, as a member of the Combatant Commanders In-Extremis Force (CIF) focused on counter-terrorism missions. He deployed to Iraq for another six months during “The Surge” in 2006-2007, and multiple deployments to the Philippines in support of special operations activities as a combat advisor. He was later selected and trained to become a Military Attache, served three years at the US Embassy in Jakarta as a Diplomat and speaks Indonesian. He served in the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka for one-year.
Joe retired from the military as a Major in 2016 in order to pursue a second career in real estate. As a Realtor, Joe received his Real Estate Salesperson License in 2016 and specialized in working with military clients using the VA loan. He obtained his Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification to bring military expertise into the industry and stand out in Florida as one who is knowledgeable about all aspects of military homebuying. He served as the Operations Manager for one of the 10 largest real estate teams in Hawaii, from 2016-2020, and received his Real Estate Brokers License in 2019.
Joe serves the 300,000 plus military Veteran community in the areas of MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; Schofield Barracks Army Base, Hawaii; Fort Shafter Army Base, Hawaii; Bellows Air Force Station Base, Hawaii; Tripler Medical Center Army Base, Hawaii; Wheeler Army Airfield Base, Hawaii.
The communities Joe serves in Florida are Tampa, Fish Hawk, Riverview, Brandon, Valrico, Lithia, Parrish, Apollo Beach, Wesley Chapel, Lutz, Land-O-Lakes, Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch.
The communities Joe serves in Hawaii are Honolulu, Kapolei, Ewa Beach, Kaliua, Kaneohe, Mililani, and Hawaii Kai.
License# FL: BK-3624439 & HI: RB-23036
