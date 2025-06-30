TEHACHAPI, CALIFORNIA REALTOR® CHRISTIE LEE WEISHAAR EARNS HER MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION
It’s an honor for me to work with Veterans and military families moving into my service areas.”TEHACHAPI, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christie Lee Weishaar is an extraordinary real estate agent working with All Source Realtors in Tehachapi, California. As an Airman’s daughter, she grew up in Tehachapi and after many years has returned to the hometown she loves.
— CHRISTIE LEE WEISHAAR
After getting married in 1999, Christie Lee attended the Army Module Program for family childcare providers and earned her Associate’s Degree in Early Childhood Development. She went on to run an Army Family Child Care Center out of her home while stationed at Fort Irwin National Training Center. With God’s help, Christie Lee found a fulfilling career as a realtor starting in 2022 when she obtained her real estate license. She had been working with hospice patients, and her clients would ask her who she would choose as a realtor for their children after they passed away. She was naturally drawn to real estate and knew she could help so many people with their real estate needs. She began by working with Country Real Estate. Her broker was very helpful, and she loved it there. Wanting a fresh start, she eventually landed at All Source Realtors.
Christie Lee is also the President of the Board of the Well Music and Arts Foundation. “Many gifted and talented teachers in our community came together with a vision for a community center where students of all ages could learn music, theater, and the arts to serve all children, including the neurodivergent. We even have a free class called ‘Music Speaks’ which teaches students along the spectrum. With almost 200 students, we are continually seeing growth and are applying for grant funding so we can accommodate even more students.”
Christie Lee has always wanted to get into business with her brother, Mark, so they decided to co-manage a tiny home company called ‘All 4 Tiny Homes’. https://all4tinyhomes.com “We both knew a lot of people who wanted to live off the grid, and we saw a need for affordable housing and additional dwelling units for multigenerational families. We sell tiny homes, containers, and Barndominiums, which combine the structure of a barn with the features of a modern home, as well as all off-grid accessories. There are endless possibilities in this space. They are obtainable for average families who are looking to live a different lifestyle.” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barndominium
Christie Lee earned her Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification because she understands the unique challenges and stresses that come with a PCS. She understands and empathizes with military families. “It would have been invaluable for me to have a realtor who recognized the intimacy involved in buying a home. It’s an honor for me to work with Veterans and military families moving into my service areas, which include Tehachapi, Ridgecrest, China Lake, Apple Valley, Lancaster, Bakersfield, Mojave, Rosamond, and Edwards Air Force Base.”
As a military domestic abuse overcomer, Christie Lee advocates for others who have overcome military domestic abuse. Read that story here: https://armytruth.com/
For more information about "Military Friendly Agent" Christie Lee Weishaar, please visit these important websites:
https://www.allsourcerealtors.com/agents/128217-christie-lee-weishaar
https://www.allsourcerealtors.com
Media Contact:
Christie Lee Weishaar
(661) 432-4529
All Source Realtors
leehaskeys@gmail.com
CHRISTIE LEE WEISHAAR
All Source Realtors
+1 661-432-4529
email us here
