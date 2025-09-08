SAP Brings AI-Powered Cloud ERP to FATE 2025

SAP is proud to sponsor the upcoming Finance and Accounting Technology Expo, where we look forward to engaging with attendees and discussing the transformative power of technology in finance.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At this year’s Finance & Accounting Technology Expo FATE ), SAP will take the stage to show finance leaders how to build smarter, more resilient enterprises.As the leading enterprise application and business AI company, SAP stands at the intersection of business and technology—delivering solutions that unify financials, supply chains, customers, and workforces into one connected ecosystem.“SAP is proud to sponsor the upcoming Finance & Accounting Technology Expo, where we look forward to engaging with attendees and discussing the transformative power of technology in finance. We hope to see you at our session, ‘Future-Proofing Your Enterprise through AI-powered Cloud ERP,’” said Dave Kargman, VP of Solution Advisory at SAP.“We are eager to connect with industry leaders and share insights on how technology can drive financial innovation. We hope you will join us at our session, ‘Top 5 Priorities for CFOs Driving Digital Change,’” added Michael DeMaio of SAP.Don’t miss their featured sessions where SAP experts will share how organizations can harness AI and cloud ERP to simplify complexity, increase agility, and stay ahead of what’s next.Secure your spot at FATE 2025, Nov 13-14 at the Javits Center in NYC, to connect with SAP experts, explore their latest innovations, and see firsthand how technology is reshaping the future of finance.

