eflow Global launches advanced crypto surveillance tool and forges ahead with leadership expansion

Advanced surveillance tool will empower firms to monitor crypto asset trading activity alongside traditional asset classes

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With regulatory demands on financial institutions reaching unprecedented levels in 2025 – including intensified scrutiny on market abuse and electronic communications surveillance – regtech leader eflow Global has accelerated its growth by appointing strategic leadership hires and launching a series of AI-driven product enhancements.In the last 12 months, eflow has increased its client base by 26%, and now supports over 140 global financial institutions with more than 230 active deployments of its technology worldwide. This growth underscores the urgent demand for sophisticated regulatory technology that addresses evolving recordkeeping and surveillance requirements as set out by financial regulators on a global scale.AI and crypto enhancements strengthen compliance capabilitieseflow’s award-winning TZTS Trade Surveillance technology now includes new functionality that enables firms to surveil crypto asset trading activity alongside traditional asset classes. Crypto assets have unique regulatory characteristics due to the volatility, liquidity and volume of trades associated with them. To help firms combat these challenges and comply with regulations such as MiCA, TZTS has new parameter settings that are specifically configured for digital assets, alongside offering fully integrated crypto data enrichment.These enhancements also align with eflow’s commitment to incorporate AI-driven tools into its technology. Following the announcement of its partnership with AI-specialist DHI earlier this year, eflow has now integrated the latest AI tooling into TZTS to provide firms with real-time risk analysis of news alerts and their potential impact on market movements.New strategic leadership appointmentsTo fuel its ambitious growth plans, eflow Global has made a series of high-profile appointments to its senior management team. Kristian Frost Pedersen joins as Chief Financial Officer, bringing extensive financial leadership experience spanning the fintech, augmented reality and analytics industries, along with a proven ability to scale high-growth businesses.Ross Pearson, Chief Technology Officer at DHI, will also be joining the eflow team as Head of AI. He will draw on his 20+ years of experience in digital infrastructure and new technologies to accelerate eflow’s AI strategy, including the development of new, practical functionality that will enable firms to identify their risk more quickly and efficiently.Joining as Chief Growth Officer, Michael De Jongh brings deep expertise in SaaS, AI-driven platforms, mobile payments, and enterprise partnerships - critical to accelerating eflow’s commercial expansion. Rob Slowen also joins as Operational and Strategy Advisor, leveraging over 20 years of experience scaling SME and SaaS companies, including leading a tech marketplace through 20× growth prior to a successful private equity exit.Ben Parker, CEO at eflow Global, commented: “Our new leadership appointments mark a pivotal moment for eflow as we accelerate growth in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. With Kristian, Ross, Michael, and Rob on board, we’re combining deep industry expertise and strategic vision to drive innovation and deliver the AI-powered compliance solutions that financial firms urgently need. This team will help us stay ahead of regulatory complexity and empower our clients to turn compliance challenges into competitive advantage.”Strategic partnerships enhancing compliance capabilitieseflow continues to strengthen its ecosystem through key partnerships with industry leaders. Collaborations with DHI and EXANTE have further enhanced eflow’s trade surveillance capabilities. Additionally, eflow's partnership with Sterling Trading Tech has led to the launch of a joint webinar series focused on risk management in volatile markets, offering firms practical insights into navigating market uncertainty.Over the next few months, eflow will showcase its solutions at major industry events, including the NSCP Annual Conference and the FINRA Small Firms Conference in October, and the XLoD Global London in November.For more information, visit www.eflowglobal.com ENDSAbout eflow GlobalFounded in 2004, eflow Global provides financial firms with technology solutions to help them comply with their regulatory requirements in a more streamlined, efficient and robust way. It offers award-winning solutions for market abuse surveillance, best execution, transaction-cost analysis, transaction reporting and eComms surveillance.The company currently services over 140 clients across five continents, providing both buy-side and sell-side firms with highly configurable digital tools that are designed to keep them compliant and competitive in this ever-changing regulatory landscape. eflow’s regulatory solutions are delivered through a PATH, a unique digital ecosystem that offers the speed, convenience and efficiency of off-the-shelf software, combined with a level of customisation that is typically only associated with a bespoke platform.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.