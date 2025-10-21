Fable expands testing community to the UK to help organisations comply with EU Accessibility Act

Expansion supports digital accessibility for 1 in 4 EU adults and 20%+ of ageing population through lived experience and human insight

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fable , the leading accessibility platform that connects organisations to people with disabilities for research, testing, and training, today announced the expansion of its accessibility testing community to the United Kingdom. The expansion will help European enterprises and UK organisations serving EU customers comply with the European Accessibility Act (EAA), which took effect in June 2025.While the Act establishes clear digital accessibility standards, many organisations remain underprepared. In a recent poll, just 14% of respondents said they felt confident and well-prepared for the EAA, while half admitted they were making progress but still had gaps to close. These findings echo wider industry data showing that only around a quarter of European companies feel fully ready for the new regulations.At the same time, fewer than one in three organisations publicly share an accessibility statement - highlighting a significant transparency gap that Fable helps bridge by enabling organisations to embed inclusive design into their operations.“Accessibility isn’t about checklists - it’s about people,” said Alwar Pillai, co-founder and executive chair at Fable. “When enterprises collaborate with Fable’s UK community of people with disabilities, they can meet compliance standards with confidence and deliver products that create a better experience for everyone.”​​Fable’s platform empowers enterprises to embed accessibility at every stage of digital product development, moving beyond checklists to deliver real-world usability. Human-centered insights help product teams:- Validate WCAG standards in practice, confirming that accessibility requirements work as intended in real-world use.- Build empathy and accessibility skills internally, enabling teams to make inclusive decisions across the product lifecycle.- Treat the European Accessibility Act as an ongoing program, embedding accessibility from concept to launch - not just at the end.- Access tools and resources that make acting on accessibility practical and continuous.- Gather evidence and insights directly from Fable’s community of people with disabilities to support compliance and design better user experiences for all.In a recent webinar, Kasia Pawluk, User Experience Researcher at B&Q, commented: “Automated checks will spot some issues, but to truly understand the customer’s experience, we run inclusive usability sessions with Fable. Those tests flag not only technical violations, but also blockers like confusing language or too many steps. Those things will never be caught in automated testing.”Meeting the EAA challengeIn Europe, 1 in 4 adults live with a disability, while an ageing population and situational impairments extend the need for inclusive design far beyond permanent disability. By embedding accessibility into everyday workflows, enterprises can meet the requirements of the EAA while also delivering better customer experiences for all. In fact, a study conducted with Fable’s community found that accessibility is a key factor in consumer choice: four in five consumers say accessibility is an important consideration when choosing a device, and nearly half (46%) report it as the most important factor.Fable’s global community of vetted accessibility testers - people with disabilities who are trained and paid professional wages - has always been at the heart of its mission. With the UK expansion, organisations in European time zones now gain direct access to a UK-based community of testers with diverse lived experiences of disability - including people with vision impairments, mobility or motor impairments, and cognitive differences - who use assistive technologies including screen readers, magnification tools, and alternative navigation tools, and more.James Ball, Paralympian and Fable accessibility tester, said: “When you build with accessibility in mind from the start, you’re not just meeting regulations - you’re unlocking opportunities for millions of people to engage, shop, learn, and live more fully online. That’s why I’m proud to be part of Fable’s UK community.”With the compliance pressure mounting, Fable invites enterprises to partner now to close critical gaps and build a sustainable accessibility practice for the future. “Meeting EAA requirements isn’t just about avoiding penalties - it’s about meeting the needs of today’s consumers,” added Alwar. “By prioritising accessibility, enterprises can build a more inclusive brand, reach an underserved market, and unlock new opportunities for growth.”ENDSAbout FableFable is the leading user research platform empowering companies to create accessible and inclusive digital products. By connecting organisations with people with disabilities for research and usability testing, Fable enables teams to design with real-world insight. Recognised by Forbes, Fast Company, Zero Project, and LinkedIn, and trusted by enterprise customers across industries, Fable is redefining the future of accessible technology.

