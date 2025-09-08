GCC AI & Digitalisation in Oil & Gas 2025 : Cutting-Edge Use Cases and Case Studies Driving Industry Transformation

This year’s edition features an unparalleled lineup of case studies and real-world use cases from leading regional and global oil & gas players.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The countdown has begun for the GCC AI & Digitalisation in Oil & Gas Conference 2025 , set to take place on 1–2 October 2025 at the Renaissance Business Bay, Dubai. With just weeks to go, this premier platform is set to spotlight groundbreaking innovations and transformative AI applications reshaping the energy sector.This year’s edition features an unparalleled lineup of case studies and real-world use cases from leading regional and global oil & gas players, demonstrating how AI and digitalisation are delivering measurable impact on efficiency, productivity, and sustainability.Highlighted Case Studies and Use Cases Include:• From Data to Decisions: Automated Pressure Transient Analysis in Digitalized Reservoirs – ADNOC OnshoreExploring how automation and AI are revolutionising reservoir analysis and decision-making.• AI on the Edge in Oil & Gas: Real-Time Decisions, Reduced Downtime, and the Road Ahead – Saudi AramcoShowcasing how edge AI is enabling faster, smarter operations in complex oil & gas environments.• The digitalization journey in KOC and AI implementation in KWIDF system - Kuwait Oil Company (KOC)An inside look at Kuwait Oil Company’s digitalisation journey and the successful AI implementation in its KWIDF system.• Next-Generation Intelligent Waterflood Optimization in Wara Reservoir - Kuwait Oil Company (KOC)A case study on next-generation intelligent waterflood optimization in the Wara Reservoir, delivering real-time efficiency gains and improved recovery management.• Network Optimization with AI – Unlocking Production Efficiency in KOC West Kuwait – Kuwait Oil CompanyA powerful use case highlighting how AI-driven network optimisation enhances production reliability and output.• Next-Gen AI Platform – Saudi AramcoDemonstrating the future of AI-driven platforms that are transforming operational models across the industry.• Diesel Hydrotreating Unit (DHT) T95 Estimation – SOCARLeveraging tailor-made machine learning algorithms to forecast diesel T95 in real-time, enabling corrective actions and driving significant financial gains.• Next Generation AI Robotics Rigs - BEIJING JJC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTDExploring next-generation AI-powered robotics rigs transforming drilling efficiency and safety in oil & gas.With 35 confirmed speakers and delegates spanning national oil companies, global tech innovators, and strategic advisors, the conference is set to catalyse real-world progress—driving AI integration and digital excellence across upstream, midstream, and downstream operations.“The GCC AI & Digitalisation Conference in Dubai is more than an industry event—it’s a strategic platform designed to support and accelerate AI digital transformation across the energy sector,” said Davis Chandy, Chief Consultant at The Resources Network and Organizer of the event. “Through high-impact discussions, peer benchmarking, and shared insights, we’re enabling operators to navigate their AI journeys with confidence. Whether you're just beginning or actively scaling projects, this is where you connect with regional pioneers who are already unlocking tangible value across their operations.”About the Event:Event Dates: 1–2 October 2025Venue: Renaissance Business Bay, DubaiEvent Website – www.gccaidigital.com

