GCC AI & Digitalisation in Oil & Gas Conference returns for the Second Edition in the Middle East in October 2025

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai, UAE — The GCC AI & Digitalisation Conference and Exhibition returns this October as Dubai's only oil and gas conference focused entirely on the intersection of artificial intelligence, data, and digital transformation.With a successful 10-year legacy in the United States, this global series made its Middle East debut in 2024. Originally launched under the “AI in Oil & Gas” banner, the event has now been rebranded to reflect a broader, more regionally relevant focus. The 2025 edition represents a strategic evolution, addressing not only AI and machine learning but also data infrastructure, cybersecurity, automation, and the full spectrum of digital capabilities reshaping the region’s energy sector.Held under the backdrop of the GCCs robust appetite for AI adoption, this two-day gathering, hosted under the theme “ Accelerating Oil & Gas Transformation with AI & Digitalisation .”, will bring together a powerhouse mix of National Oil Companies (NOCs), International Oil Companies (IOCs), technology providers, regulators, AI innovators, startups, and digital transformation leaders—all in one room, driving one conversation: how to turn digital ambition into operational reality.“In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, artificial intelligence is not merely transforming industries; it is fundamentally reshaping how we approach national risk, security, and compliance," stated Dr. Ebrahim Al Alkeem, National Risk and Policy Director for AML & CTF, The UAE Government. "This conference serves as a critical forum for connecting innovation with robust governance, particularly within sensitive and vital sectors such as energy. The future of secure and intelligent operations hinges on proactive collaboration, strong regional leadership, and continuous dialogue, all of which this platform enables.”This conference is a purpose-built platform that convenes leaders of active AI projects within regional oil and gas companies, alongside providers of next-generation AI solutions, sector-specific startups, andoperational teams preparing to implement AI initiatives. The event aims to facilitate informed dialogue around field-level challenges, key insights from pilot projects, benchmarking opportunities, and strategic networking. With a clear emphasis on execution, discussions will address critical regional priorities such as AI strategy integration, data sovereignty, infrastructure readiness, and cybersecurity, delivered through high-level panels, detailed use cases, and future-oriented exchanges.“There’s no denying the transformative role AI plays across both upstream and downstream operations,” noted Faisal H. Al-Daihani, Managing Director of the Saudi Arabian Drilling Academy. “By harnessing global innovation and aligning it with regional ambition, this platform fosters powerful knowledge exchange and builds the collaborative foundations needed for a smarter, future-ready energy workforce and ecosystem”.Platinum Sponsor PerspectiveAs Platinum Sponsor, global tech leader SAFE SOFTWARE reinforces its commitment to the Middle East’s energy sector.“Safe Software is proud to be the Platinum Sponsor of this year’s GCC AI & Digital Conference,” said Christian Berger, Technical Solutions Team Lead, Safe Software. “We see this as more than just an event; it’s a movement toward redefining operational excellence and sustainability through data, automation, and AI. We’re excited to collaborate, share insights, and showcase real-world solutions making an impact.”A Legacy of ImpactThe AI in Oil and Gas conference was initially launched in Houston by the Energy Conference Network and later expanded to Calgary. It has since become a trusted intelligence platform for oil and gas companies aiming to reduce risks in digital adoption, benchmark AI deployment, and accelerate ROI through technology. The GCC edition will continue to build on this legacy.“We’re curating a stage — and a community — where decision-makers, engineers, strategists, consultants, and technologists come together to explore how AI can be aggressively and intelligently deployed to unlock its transformative potential in oil and gas — from optimizing production and enhancing safety to reducing emissions and driving smarter, faster decisions across the value chain.”, said Davis Chandy - Chief Consultant, The Resources Network, organiser of the conference.Whether you’re a global solution provider looking to engage with regional clients, an AI startup ready to showcase your innovation, or a policy expert shaping digital governance in energy, the GCC AI & Digitalisation in Oil & Gas Conference and Exhibition 2025 offers a unique opportunity to connect, collaborate, and lead.

