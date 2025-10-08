DervalResearch Launches Mixshake®: an AI-Vision App to Shake Up Product Innovation

DervalResearch Mixshake® logo

Mixshake® is a refreshing new app combining neurosciences and machine vision to help brands optimize their products and packaging strategies.

Mixshake® is the secret sauce for a winning product mix: We combined our sensory expertise with cutting-edge machine vision to create a refreshing approach to product innovation.” — Prof. Diana Derval, PhD, Chief Investigator of DervalResearch

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DervalResearch , a trailblazing neuromarketing firm, unveils Mixshake —a bold new app blending neurosciences and machine learning to help brands optimize their products and packaging strategies.Mixshaketransforms how Category, Innovation, Brand, Product, and Packaging Managers in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and retail validate new products. By uploading a product or packaging image, teams tap into DervalResearch’s Machine Learning engine, which “shakes” the mix to assess consistency and market fit. Fine-tuned for specific categories, regions, and consumer personas, Mixshakedelivers actionable insights in a shake (a couple of seconds really)—making product development smooth. This innovative tool, one of many applications of DervalResearch’s AI prowess, joins their suite of solutions like product selectors, consumer profilers, and sensory geomaps, already driving success across industries.Mixshaketackles real-world challenges: new team members joining, shifting market trends, or the need for rapid validation. Unlike traditional methods, it combines sensory analysis, neuroscientific insights, and machine vision precision to deliver clear, actionable feedback. Whether refining a snack’s packaging or testing a cosmetic’s appeal, Mixshakeensures products hit the mark in fast-moving markets.“Mixshakeis the secret sauce for a winning product mix, it is like having an expert in your pocket,” says Prof. Diana Derval, Chief Investigator at DervalResearch. “We combined our sensory expertise with cutting-edge machine vision to create a refreshing approach to product innovation. Mixshakehelps brands 'shake' the consistency of their packaging and adapt product portfolios to each local market and persona. ” The app’s algorithm draws on the vast expertise in neurosciences and insights generation of Prof. Derval (advisor to leading brands and author of dozens of authoritative books on product innovation), the guidance of a machine learning luminary, Johan Bremer (Sr Product Manager for ML at Protolabs and on DervalResearch’s board), the engaging UI animation crafted by motion designer Luthfi Bahrudin, as well as the input of end-users (during co-creation loops) to ensure an intuitive yet powerful (and hallucination-free!) experience.Set to showcase at the Greenbook IIEX.AI conference on October 15-16, 2025, Prof. Derval will present how Mixshakeand DervalResearch’s Neurosciences x Machine Learning approach is reshaping consumer insights. The 2025 AI edition of the renowned Insight Innovation Exchange (IIEX) features how leading minds in insights and analytics are using AI to deepen understanding of consumer behavior, predict trends, and enhance decision-making processes, with speakers from Mercedes Benz and Mondelēz alongside DervalResearch, to name a few. The virtual event offers a prime opportunity for industry leaders to explore how tools like Mixshakedrive smarter, faster decisions in product development. A demo version of Mixshakeis available on DervalResearch's website, inviting managers to experience its potential firsthand.DervalResearch’s innovative streak extends beyond Mixshake. Their predictive tools, like the Hormonal Quotientand Sensory GeoMaps, have empowered global brands to decode consumer behavior with unmatched precision. As FMCG and retail industries demand agile, sustainable solutions, Mixshakeoffers a taste of what’s possible when neurosciences and machine learning join their forces. The launch coincides with DervalResearch’s re-certification as a B Corp™, underscoring their commitment to creating people- and planet-friendly innovations.About DervalResearchDervalResearch is a pioneering research firm using neurosciences and machine learning to decode human behavior and preferences. People are rational, they just have a very different perception. Personas’ decisions seem to just come down to culture and emotions but are in fact deeply rooted in their very own physiology, microbiome, sensory perception, and hormonal makeup, and can therefore be anticipated and better targeted. With non-invasive yet powerful predictive tools like the Hormonal Quotient(HQ), Sensory GeoMaps, or the Derval Color Test, our neurodiverse team of scientists and designers help organizations seize business opportunities, increase their innovation hit rate, and develop planet and people-friendly experiences from Paris to Shanghai. DervalResearch is a Certified B Corp™, meeting high standards of verified social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.Contact:Prof. Diana Derval, PhDChief InvestigatorDervalResearchWhatsapp/mobile: +31 644 34 9220Email: diana@dervalresearch.com##

