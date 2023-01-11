The B Corp community welcomes pioneering behavioral neuroscience firm DervalResearch
The B Corp™ movement is gaining momentum and global research firm DervalResearch is now a Certified B Corp, building people and planet-friendly futures.
DervalResearch dedicates resources to conducting research for good on chronic diseases - making the most of the wealth of knowledge gained on human perception and preferences.”TALLINN, HARJU, ESTONIA, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The number of Certified B Corporations is on the rise with over 6000 B Corps across 89 countries and 159 industries. Pioneering behavioral neuroscience firm DervalResearch joined the B Corp™ movement - following the footsteps of companies like The Body Shop and Patagonia - and together they show that corporations can "Benefit for all." To be certified, a company must meet high standards of verified social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.
— Prof. Diana Derval, PhD, Chief Investigator of DervalResearch
Prof. Diana Derval, PhD, ESSEC EMBA, Founder and Chief Investigator of DervalResearch, who initiated the process and convinced the board explains: "We founded DervalResearch with the idea to put people and planet first. Our corporate clients (leading and innovative brands from fast-moving goods to consumer electronics) fund our research and the results are applied to develop products and experiences that fit people's physiology and sensory perception - contributing to an inclusive and healthy world. In addition to that, DervalResearch dedicates resources to conducting research for good on chronic diseases - making the most of the wealth of knowledge gained on human perception and preferences."
Devising a virtuous business model is the cornerstone for more profound changes in corporations and society. The good news is that what was considered an odd approach is now more widely promoted with the democratization of tools like United Nations SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), corporate risk screening based on ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) considerations, and of course B Corp online BIA (B Impact Assessment™).
Involving all stakeholders starting with the top management and board of directors was critical. DervalResearch board took the online B Corp 101 training and decided to give the certification a try. "In the board of directors of the company, we have always included stakeholders who were not shareholders. This allows us to keep a critical eye on our strategy and adjust our approach to stay aligned with planet and people's needs and expectations. We knew becoming a Certified B Corp was the right thing to do," confirms Johan Bremer, Product Manager Automated Driving at HERE Technology, co-founder and member of the board of DervalResearch.
Building a solid ecosystem is critical especially as a B Corp process involves some changes and the introduction of very clear and strict policies. After a rigorous 10-month verification process, DervalResearch team was pleasantly surprised that their unusual company structure and approach would fit the requirements: "Being a global company with a headquarter in Estonia - and part of their booming e-Residency program - as well as having an office in China and in Germany certainly supported us tremendously in the process. We could tap into an ecosystem of partners, already well aware of the importance of innovating with impact." highlights Prof. Derval.
Nearly 100 000 e-residents have created over 24 000 location-independent EU companies and DervalResearch is paving the way for a strong B Corp community.
B Lab™ analysts scrutinized DervalResearch impact in terms of governance, community, customers, workers, and environment. Selecting an independently owned bank like Holvi, managed by owner Tuomas Toivonen and dedicated to small businesses, made a significant difference. Also a must-have was to be able to count on a local partner, in that case Nordic Consult in Estonia, making sure that the company's legal structure, governance, ethics, and financials were aligned with the B Corp objectives. Mentimeter has also been listed as instrumental in helping present the research findings to clients remotely in an interactive and appealing way while reducing the travel footprint.
Becoming a Certified B Corp is a journey that requires constant improvements and having more and more companies on-board is the ultimate goal. Prof. Derval highlights: "We are super proud to be a Certified B Corp and happy to join the B Corp community. We thank all our stakeholders for their continued support and also hope that our journey will inspire other entrepreneurs and innovators. As now is the right time to B the Change."
To continue spreading the word and supporting other companies in their sustainable innovation approach, Prof. Diana Derval has curated and included several success stories in her forthcoming book, expected in Spring 2023: “Frontiers in Product Innovation Strategy: Predicting Market Outcomes and Creating Winning Products for a People and Planet-friendly Future”, and published by Springer Nature.
Staying true to DervalResearch values, the proceeds of the book will fund research on the microbiome and chronic diseases.
About DervalResearch
DervalResearch is a pioneering research firm using biosciences to decode human behavior and preferences. People are rational, they just have a very different perception. Personas’ decisions seem to just come down to culture and emotions but are in fact deeply rooted in their very own physiology, microbiome, sensory perception, and hormonal makeup, and can therefore be anticipated and better targeted. With non-invasive yet powerful predictive tools like the Hormonal Quotient® (HQ), Sensory GeoMaps®, or the Derval Color Test®, our neurodiverse team of scientists and designers helps organizations seize business opportunities, increase their innovation hit rate, and develop planet and people-friendly experiences from Paris to Shanghai. DervalResearch is a Certified B Corp™, meeting high standards of verified social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Additional information: https://www.dervalresearch.com
