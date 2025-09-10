sehaty Najiz madrasaty (my school)

Digital Saudi Arabia Serves 26M Citizens, Sets Global Standard for Digital Transformation

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saudi Arabia’s rapid digital transformation has redefined how citizens access government, healthcare, education, and employment services, positioning the Kingdom as one of the world’s most advanced national models of digital integration.At the heart of this shift are flagship platforms that have become woven into everyday life. Absher has consolidated more than 350 government services into a single application, serving 26 million users and reducing procedures that once took days to just minutes. The judicial system has been digitized through Najiz, which has hosted thousands of virtual hearings and accelerated case resolution. Tawakkalna, originally launched as a COVID-19 response tool, has matured into a national super app offering more than 100 services and is now used daily by millions. Qiwa has reshaped labor services by digitizing contracts, permits, and transfers, cutting processes from months to minutes. Sehhaty managed vaccine registration for millions during the pandemic and continues to expand telemedicine into underserved regions. Madrasti, meanwhile, enabled more than six million students to continue their education during school closures and now anchors hybrid learning models across the Kingdom.Collectively, these innovations demonstrate how a government-led digital strategy can scale at speed, delivering measurable benefits across multiple sectors. They have also laid the foundation for the Kingdom’s economic and social transformation. Today, the digital economy accounts for 15 percent of GDP, powered by a workforce of 380,000 technology professionals. Women’s participation in the sector has risen from just 7 percent in 2018 to 35 percent, surpassing G20 averages and establishing Saudi Arabia as a leader in digital inclusion.The Kingdom is also using its digital leadership to address one of technology’s greatest sustainability challenges: electronic waste. A joint study by CST and the International Telecommunication Union revealed that the world generated 62 million tonnes of e-waste in 2022, valued at more than $62 billion, while demand for critical minerals is expected to surge by 500 percent by 2040. In response, Saudi Arabia launched a global e-waste regulatory toolkit, providing countries with a framework to create harmonized recycling standards and circular-economy solutions that turn waste into opportunity while reducing environmental harm.Looking ahead, Saudi Arabia continues to expand its digital vision through major investments in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and emerging technologies. Combined with its proven ability to deliver citizen-centric platforms at scale, these initiatives reflect the Kingdom’s broader ambition: to position itself not only as a regional hub for innovation, but as a global reference point for sustainable digital transformation.

