Saudi Arabia Strengthens Its Presence in the Global Space Race

Space-Up session at GSR2025 in Riyadh Global Space market size by region

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saudi Arabia is taking bold steps to strengthen its role in the global space race, with investments, regulation, and international partnerships pushing the Kingdom closer to its Vision 2030 ambition of building a knowledge-based economy beyond oil.The Kingdom’s space economy has surpassed SR33 billion ($8.8 billion), expanding at nearly twice the global average. While the global space market was valued at $424 billion in 2022 with annual growth of 7 percent, Saudi Arabia’s sector is growing at 12 percent, with the domestic market alone estimated at SR7.1 billion.Officials say the rapid progress reflects the Kingdom’s strategy to diversify its economy and position Riyadh as a hub for future industries.A key step has been the launch of Saudi Arabia’s first entrepreneurship alliance in the space sector, connecting startups with investors and experts. Competitions and accelerators have already gained international traction. The SpaceUp challenge drew more than 690 entries from 275 startups across 50 countries, with potential contracts worth $28 million, while Demo Day featured startups from seven nations.The importance of these initiatives was reinforced during a session at the Global Symposium for Regulators (GSR25) in Riyadh, where speakers highlighted how space technologies are delivering solutions for vital industries. They pointed to Saudi Arabia’s ambition to build an integrated space ecosystem, citing applications such as satellite imagery for scientific research, agriculture, infrastructure monitoring, and environmental sustainability.To boost investor confidence, the Kingdom issued its first Earth Observation license to “Neo Space” and introduced regulatory frameworks for satellite and orbital services. Officials say the measures are designed to build transparency and create a sustainable environment for international partnerships.Saudi Arabia is also investing heavily in people. The Madar Training Program has prepared more than 700 students, while the Mawhoub competition drew 13,000 participants. Through the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program, students are studying aerospace and space engineering at 200 universities in 16 countries, with training expanded through partnerships with global firms such as Boeing.Internationally, the Kingdom has joined forces with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to expand satellite connectivity and co-authored a study with Brazil on sustainable use of orbital resources. Hosting global gatherings including LEAP25 and The Frontier has further strengthened Riyadh’s role as a driver of space and technology dialogue.Saudi Arabia is also seeing results in science. In 2024, the national astronomy team won three medals at the International Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad in Brazil, underscoring the growth of local talent.With billions in investment, regulatory reform, international partnerships, and a new generation of talent, Saudi Arabia is steadily moving from participation to leadership in the global space race.

The Acting Space Sector Deputy Governor Frank Salzgeber's - remark on the Space sector's growth

