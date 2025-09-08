INGENEV CHALLENGES THE BATTERY ELECTRIC VEHICLE LANDSCAPE WITH PATENT PENDING RANGE EXTENDER.

INGENEV'S PATENTED RANGE EXTENDER ENGINE INGENEV EREV HAS A NARROW ENGINEERING ENVELOPE

Following the push-pull tensions surrounding BEV consumer transition, one company pushes ahead with a unique Hybrid Power system.

We believe our patent pending Range Extender battery system is a game-changer for the EV industry,” — Dr. Volker Kaese

MUNICH, GERMANY, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Hybrid Energy company [ Ingenev Global Holdings] is poised to reshape the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry with the announcement of its patent pending battery-pack range extender, the EV IN-GEN. This breakthrough innovation addresses critical consumer concerns surrounding EV adoption while offering significant & flexible cost advantages for car makers and contributing to an overall greener future.Ingenev's patented ICE + Battery-pack Engineering team has seen some exciting preliminary results, resulting in the ability to remove a large portion of the battery cells and insert the EV IN-GEN Range Extender directly into the COP battery tray. Its design & narrow engineering envelope coupled with its projected power output means a complete change could be on the horizon for BEV & PHEV vehicles. The ICE contains a 30L Fuel tank and gets around 20kWh, meaning that projected endurance is an additional 20%.Speaking from the IAA Mobility show in Munich, Dr. Volker Kaese, a industry veteran of Audi & VW Group and currently designated CEO of Ingenev Mobility said “We believe our patent pending Range Extender battery system is a game-changer for the EV industry". Volker continued, "We've engineered a potential solution that not only enhances the flexibility of our OEM partners to work within their existing BEV designs & production lines, but it also significantly reduces the financial burden on governments seeking to expand EV infrastructure and the consumer gets more flexibility with a fuel driven Range Extender back-up. This is a win-win for OEM’s consumers, governments, and the environment."Starting with OEM LOI’s, then co-development with tier 1 Battery suppliers, the team is starting with the passenger car (LCV’s) market in Europe with a move towards class 4 & 8 trucks on the near horizon in the United States. The ICE is at TRL3 & moving to TRL7 within 15 months and a GTM by 2028. Ingenev's power train architecture has further potential across several industries, including Data Centers, AeroSpace, Shipping & Railways & will be showcasing at the Munich IAA Mobility show this September 9 – 12 (Booth A10, Hall A3).About Us:Ingenev is a Hybrid Power company that provides a range of industries a patented energy charge & recharge solution that removes consumer anxieties of Electric Vehicles, infrastructure costs & energy constraints for data centers & governments. The patented engineering we have allows automotive manufacturers to provide reliable, cheaper & cleaner transportation options, while our scalable generators can also deliver UPS options for Co-Lo’s & Hyperscalers. Our mission is to support the requirements of our partners, by creating a Bridging Technology that enables Energy Transitions & provides Climate Security globally.

