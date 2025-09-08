Global Travel Launches Pro Bundle+ Membership

Global Travel Logo Global Travel Pro Bundle+ Royal Caribbean Partnership

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent travel agent platform Global Travel has introduced a new way to empower agents with exclusive booking platforms and better rewards through its new Pro Bundle+ memberships . This new bundle gives Global Travel members exclusive access to booking sites such as Expedia TAAP, VRBO, HotelPro, CruisePro, and more. It has been designed to give Global Travel’s most loyal members the best possible opportunities to create a world-class booking experience for their clients.With such a large partner base offering resources and perks, the Pro Bundle+ is the ideal membership for veteran Global Travel agents looking to take their travel side hustles to the next level. Global Travel agents seeking growth in line with their unparalleled passion for travel can make the most of the bundle’s personalized rewards, tools, and training materials. Like many of the Global Travel platform’s training options, the bundle will equip members with the skills and knowledge to find the best deals on cruises, hotels, vacation packages, destinations, and almost any travel expense imaginable.In addition to Global Travel’s signature brand of training for independent travel agents, a truly international travel industry network spanning over 200 countries, and exclusive rates and commissions on travel packages, the Pro Bundle+ also features a variety of brand-specific rewards based on the company booking is done through. For example, agents can earn Travel Reward Points through Expedia TAAP and commissions on vacation home rentals through VRBO Vacation Home Rentals. In addition, members can get over 70% off hotel stays when booking through HotelPro and the ability to book multiple cabins at once through CruisePro.Global Travel has been providing support, learning, and opportunities for soon-to-be travel agents since its founding in 1994. Global Travel has since built strong partnerships with some of the most recognizable brands in the travel industry, including Royal Caribbean, Hilton, Marriott, Carnival Cruise Lines, and the Walt Disney Cruise Line. Partnerships with world-renowned brands such as Expedia are the foundation of programs such as Pro Bundle+."Not only will the Pro Bundle+ increase agents’ total earnings through commissions, but it will also allow agents to provide the best possible value for their clients," says the company’s co-founder and CEO, Michael Gross. Through its exclusive rates, rewards, and booking efficiency, Global Travel’s Pro Bundle+ levels the playing field, allowing independent agents to compete with larger travel agencies.About Global TravelFounded in 1994 by Michael Gross and Randall Warren, GlobalTravel.com is a U.S.-based travel agency and one of the early pioneers of the home-based travel advisor model. Since its launch, it has grown into one of the country’s largest travel networks, supporting tens of thousands of independent agents and generating more than $125 million in annual travel sales.GlobalTravel.com provides its agents with exclusive discounts—up to 70% off hotels, cruises, vacation packages, and theme parks—along with commission opportunities typically ranging from 5% to 10%, with payouts that can reach as high as 90% for top performers.The company also equips its agents with a comprehensive toolkit that includes an all-in-one booking platform, a dedicated agent website, training programs, FAM trips, and commission-tracking resources. To further support its members, GlobalTravel.com offers a Lowest Price Guarantee, matching or refunding the difference if a better rate is found within three days of booking.To learn more about all of the ways that Global Travel can aid aspiring travel agents, visit GlobalTravel.com.

