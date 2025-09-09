FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DOCUMENTARY FEATURE “FINDING LUCINDA”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the music documentary feature FINDING LUCINDA, now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting September 9, 2025

Music Documentary Sets Digital Debut on North American VOD Platforms and DVD on September 9, 2025

Making FINDING LUCINDA was a journey into artistic exploration beyond what I expected. I think all artists will find resonance in the film and the common questions we have with the obstacles we face.” — Filmmaker Joel Fendelman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the music documentary feature FINDING LUCINDA, which is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting September 9, 2025.

A dynamic, multifaceted project, FINDING LUCINDA, also includes a live music and screening tour, a companion podcast, and a soundtrack album. The 18-part FINDING LUCINDA podcast—distributed by Ed Helms’ Bluegrass Situation Podcast Network—is currently rolling out new episodes in the lead-up to the film’s debut. The soundtrack album, slated for release on November 7, 2025, showcases performances by artists featured in the film, including GRAMMY winners Buddy Miller and Charlie Sexton, and GRAMMY-nominated artist and author Mary Gauthier. The accompanying tour includes live music and screening events, includes stops at the Nashville Film Festival, and Hardly Strictly Bluegrass out of the Park in San Francisco, with dates being announced through early 2026. For the full tour schedule, visit FindingLucindaFilm.com.

FINDING LUCINDA is a mesmerizing exploration of artistry, self-discovery, and the power of music. In search of an artistic path, aspiring singer/songwriter ISMAY (Avery Hellman) embarks on a road trip across the southern United States, collecting the stories of poetic influence that forged the journey to stardom of legendary, 3-time GRAMMY winner, Lucinda Williams. The film highlights the discovery of never-before-heard recordings from Lucinda's early years and showcases interviews with Charlie Sexton, Buddy Miller, Mary Gauthier, Max and Josh Baca, John Grimaudo, Wolf Stephenson, Ray Kennedy, and ultimately Lucinda Williams herself. Weaving conversations with archival footage, the film offers a unique visual perspective to the profound impact Williams has on music and how her voice continues to resonate today. FINDING LUCINDA is a mesmerizing exploration of artistry and the power of music… beckoning audiences to embrace their own creative pursuits and find solace on the road of self-discovery.

Directed by Joel Fendelman (MAN ON FIRE, REMITTANCE, GAME NIGHT), FINDING LUCINDA was written by Avery Hellman & Joel Fendelman and was produced by Liz McBee, (RED FOR REVOLUTION, HI, I’M NANCY RUBIN, BURNING THE VILLAGE) Marco Hellman, and Avery Hellman, and co-produced by Chuck Prophet. Those featured in interview and profile segments include: Avery Hellman, Charlie Sexton, Max Baca, Josh Baca, John Grimaudo, Wolf Stephenson, Mary Gauthier, Ray Kennedy, and Lucinda Williams.

“Making FINDING LUCINDA was a journey into artistic exploration beyond what I could have expected,” said filmmaker Joel Fendelman. “Whether it’s music, film, painting…I think all artists will find resonance in the film and the common questions we have with the obstacles we face.”

“Working on FINDING LUCINDA gave me the extraordinary opportunity to truly understand what gives an artist their voice,” said Avery Hellman. “Over four years our whole team dove deep into finding out how place, upbringing, and a commitment to craft made Lucinda Williams the astounding artist she is today.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire FINDING LUCINDA directly with the filmmakers and Avery Hellman.

FINDING LUCINDA: www.findinglucindafilm.com

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Official FDM Trailer - FINDING LUCINDA (2025)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.