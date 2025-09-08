Wingu Africa Recognised by Premier Switch Solutions for Enabling Banking Innovation in Ethiopia

Certificate of Recognition by Premier Switch Solutions S.C. Honoured by PSS, Wingu Africa credits the dedication and expertise of its Ethiopian team in enabling secure, reliable, and scalable digital infrastructure.

Wingu Africa recognised by PSS for delivering mission-critical infrastructure at its Tier III Ethiopia data centre, powering secure financial services.

Our world-class infrastructure and Ethiopian team support PSS and banks, highlighting the vital role of data centres in delivering secure, scalable financial services.” — Tigest Damtie, General Manager, Ethiopia Sales at Wingu Africa

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wingu Africa Recognised by Premier Switch Solutions for Enabling Banking Innovation in EthiopiaWingu Africa, East Africa’s leading carrier-neutral data centre operator, has been awarded a Certificate of Recognition by Premier Switch Solutions S.C . (PSS) for the successful deployment of its mission-critical infrastructure at Wingu Africa’s advanced facility in Ethiopia, supporting the country’s banking sector. The recognition was presented during PSS’s annual meeting on 23 August 2025.PSS, a pioneering technology service provider working with several commercial banks in Ethiopia, partnered with Wingu Africa to host and deliver its critical financial services from Wingu’s Tier III-certified data centre in Addis Ababa. The collaboration underscores the importance of reliable digital infrastructure in advancing Ethiopia’s financial ecosystem.“We are honoured to be recognised by Premier Switch Solutions,” said Tigest Damtie, General Manager, Ethiopia Sales at Wingu Africa. “This achievement reflects not only Wingu Africa’s world-class infrastructure, but also the commitment and expertise of our Ethiopian team. Supporting PSS and its partner banks demonstrates the vital role data centres play in enabling secure, reliable, and scalable financial services for the future of Ethiopia’s digital economy.”Amha Tadesse CEO of Premier Switch Solutions S.C, added: “The success of this project was made possible through our strong collaboration with Wingu Africa. Their facilities and technical capabilities provided the resilience and confidence needed to deliver PSS services for Ethiopia’s financial institutions, ensuring the highest levels of availability and trust.”This milestone highlights Wingu Africa’s position as a trusted partner for enterprises, governments, and financial institutions across the region. With state-of-the-art facilities in Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Tanzania, Wingu Africa continues to provide the digital foundation that powers connectivity, innovation, and growth in East Africa.About Wingu AfricaWingu Africa is East Africa’s first specialist carrier-neutral data centre operator, with strategic facilities in Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Tanzania. Since 2012, the company has connected African businesses to global digital networks through secure, scalable, and high-performance colocation solutions. Committed to technical excellence and regional insight, Wingu ensures carrier neutrality, providing clients with flexible connectivity options. With a focus on infrastructure, security, and service delivery, Wingu delivers world-class solutions tailored to East Africa’s digital landscape. Learn more: www.wingu.africaAbout Premier Switch Solutions S.C.Premier Switch Solutions S.C. stands at the forefront of Ethiopia’s payment sector, with an impressive 15-year track record as the nation’s leading payment operator. As the first collaborative shared payment operator in Ethiopia, Premier Switch Solutions S.C. comprises of six esteemed banks, namely Awash Bank, Nib International Bank, Hibret Bank, Berhan International Bank, Addis International Bank, and Cooperative Bank of Oromia. Established in 2009 through the collaboration of visionary banks, the consortium has been pivotal in transforming the financial landscape by introducing cutting-edge payment solutions. With a strategic emphasis on innovation and digital payment services, Premier Switch Solutions S.C. continues to lead the way in delivering state-of-the-art electronic payment services to financial institutions and Fintechs through a shared system, thereby alleviating the substantial investment costs associated with modern payment platforms. Learn more: www.psseth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.