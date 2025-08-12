Africa Capitalworks invests for sustainable impact

Africa Capitalworks fuels Africa’s growth by backing market leaders in vital sectors, delivering strong returns and lasting social and economic impact.

Africa Capitalworks’ story shows the impact PIC and BII can achieve, backing Africa’s overlooked opportunities, creating jobs, and building resilient infrastructure.” — Beth Mandel, Managing Partner and Co-founder of Africa Capitalworks

MAURITIUS, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Africa Capitalworks invests for sustainable impactAfrica Capitalworks (ACW) is driving measurable impact across Sub-Saharan Africa by investing in mid-market businesses that contribute to the continent’s development and growth. Established by the Capitalworks Group, with the Public Investment Corporation ( PIC ) and British International Investment (BII) as cornerstone investors, ACW’s blends the flexibility of permanent capital with the discipline of private equity to back companies in sectors essential to Africa’s growth, including data infrastructure, education, healthcare and consumer goods.ACW’s portfolio companies operate in 20 countries, including Djibouti, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania and Uganda, generate over USD50 million in EBITDA, and employ over 3,200 people. PIC and BII’s leadership in supporting ACW’s unique structure has enabled the investment of sustainable capital that is delivering strong financial performance and tangible societal benefits.The portfolio includes market leaders whose capabilities, local expertise and vision are translating ACW’s partnership and capital into lasting competitive advantages and enduring social and economic value across the continent:• Wingu Africa – operates a network of carrier-neutral data centres and is expanding digital connectivity, lowering the cost of internet access, and fueling innovation and economic diversification in historically underserved markets.• Enko Education – is a pan-African network of primary and secondary schools, which equip students with globally competitive education and skills, improving pathways to university and employment, while addressing the continent’s growing demand for quality, affordable schooling.• Qcil – is a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer in Uganda that produces WHO-prequalified lifesaving medicines, including antiretrovirals and treatments for malaria and a growing private market portfolio. By strengthening healthcare access, reducing reliance on imports and building regional production capacity, Qcil plays a pivotal role in improving public health resilience across Africa.• Gaselia – is an integrated beverages bottling group in West Africa that enhances consumer access to high-quality beverages and water and creates jobs in manufacturing throughout the extensive supply chain.These companies reflect ACW’s strategy of investing in scalable platforms that deliver essential goods and services, while producing attractive returns for investors.Kabelo Rikhotso, PIC’s Chief Investment Officer, noted: “The investment in ACW enables us to implement the rest of Africa investment and strategy. ACW's permanent capital structure has made it easy for the PIC to access new markets and sectors that are relevant to building Africa’s future. This reinforces our belief in the value of sharing deal pipelines with co-investors and partners.”Beth Mandel, Managing Partner and Co-founder of Africa Capitalworks, expressed her appreciation for the early support offered by PIC and BII: “The story of Africa Capitalworks is just one example of the impact that PIC and BII can achieve together. As they embark on the recently announced new phase of collaboration, we recognize both institutions for their sustained commitments to finding innovative ways to channel capital into Africa’s most promising, often overlooked opportunities—creating jobs, building resilient infrastructure, and supporting the continent’s next generation of champions.”About ACW - Africa Capitalworks is a private equity investment company that focuses on mid-market companies in Sub-Saharan Africa, excluding South Africa (SSA). ACW combines patient capital with a strong partnership approach to foster growth and development in its portfolio companies and in the continent more broadly. ACW is a member of the Capitalworks Group, a prominent independent alternative asset manager specialising in emerging markets. Capitalworks manages over USD1 billion for a diverse range of investors, including high quality international institutional investors, commercial banks, insurance companies, pension funds, family offices and high net worth individuals.About PIC - The Public Investment Corporation SOC Limited (PIC) is an asset management firm wholly owned by the government of the Republic of South Africa, represented by the Minister of Finance. PIC’s clients are mostly public sector entities, which focus on the provision of social security. The PIC manages a diversified investment portfolio, which comprises multiple asset classes. These include listed equities, real estate, capital market, private equity, and impact investing. Through listed investments, the PIC controls over 10% of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and has direct and indirect exposure to almost all sectors of the South African economy. The PIC has a mandate to invest in the rest of the African continent and beyond. Over and above generating financial returns for clients, through its impact-investing programme, the PIC seeks to generate social returns by investing in projects that ensure inclusive growth. The PIC supports the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and considers environmental, social, and governance issues in all its investments.

