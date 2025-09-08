NEO7even Unveils TAP Fuel-Free Energy Technology for Global Infrastructure

NEO7even Founder's Personal Journey Drives TAP Energy Innovation

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEO7even Holdings today announced advancements in its TAP (Trans-Atmospheric Power) technology, a fuel-free energy system designed to deliver continuous, decentralized power for communities and industries worldwide.Unlike traditional renewable systems that depend on sun, wind, or fuel, TAP operates independently of external resources, offering 24/7 power generation. This innovation positions TAP as a complementary solution to existing energy infrastructure, particularly in remote or underserved regions where reliability is critical.“Energy security is one of the defining challenges of our time,” said Matthias Siems, Founder and CEO of NEO7even Holdings. “TAP technology is engineered to meet that challenge with a scalable, resilient system capable of supporting everything from rural schools to medical facilities and border posts.”The company emphasized that TAP is more than an energy solution — it is part of a broader commitment to humanitarian innovation. Decades of scientific research, technical testing, and resilience through development challenges have led to this milestone.NEO7even is preparing pilot programs and strategic partnerships to explore TAP’s deployment in both developed and emerging markets. The company believes the technology has the potential to transform energy access while supporting national initiatives in digital connectivity, healthcare, and education.About NEO7even HoldingsNEO7even Holdings develops breakthrough technologies in energy infrastructure aimed at addressing fundamental human needs. With a focus on decentralized, fuel-free power, the company’s innovations support sustainable growth and reliable access to critical services worldwide.

