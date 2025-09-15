Minetek expands global workforce to bolster high-performing teams

Leading innovator in mining and industrial solutions seeks top talent for senior roles in North America and Australia to drive revenue growth and sustainability

Our global expansion offers rewarding careers in a supportive environment where individuals can make a real impact on the future of mining and industrial technology.” — Martin Nisbet - Head of People & Culture

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minetek , a global leader in innovative mining and industrial solutions, announced a significant expansion of its workforce in Australia and North America. This strategic growth initiative aims to strengthen the company's presence in key markets, enhance operational efficiency, and advance sustainable solutions for clients worldwide. Minetek is inviting talented professionals to join its high-performing teams and contribute to groundbreaking advancements in water management, sound attenuation, and underground ventilation, offering rewarding careers in a values-driven, inclusive environment.Key Senior Roles in Mining and Industrial SectorsMinetek is recruiting for high-impact positions to support its global expansion:North American General Manager- Leads revenue growth and market expansion by overseeing sales teams, managing profit and loss, negotiating high-value contracts, and building strategic partnerships. Requires proven B2B sales expertise, industry knowledge, and leadership skills to drive team performance and customer satisfaction.North America Opportunities:- Business Development Representatives: Focus on generating new business and fostering client relationships in the mining and industrial sectors.- Lead Generation Specialists: Identify and nurture high-value leads using CRM tools and targeted outreach.- Subject Matter Experts: Provide technical expertise in engineering, water management, and ventilation solutions.Australia Opportunities:- Business Development Manager: Expands market presence and drives sales in Australia’s mining industry.- Business Efficiency Manager: Optimises operational processes for efficiency and scalability.- Senior Quality Control Inspector: Ensures product quality for mining and industrial solutions.- Mechanical Apprenticeships: Offers hands-on training in engineering and technology solutions.Driving Innovation and Sustainability in MiningMinetek’s mission is to deliver sustainable, innovative solutions for the mining and industrial sectors, addressing challenges in water management, sound attenuation, and underground ventilation. The company’s global expansion aims to increase market share, improve profit margins, and enhance customer satisfaction by reducing sales cycles and improving forecasting accuracy. New hires will play a critical role in advancing Minetek’s leadership in sustainable mining technologies.Inclusive, High-Performance CultureMinetek fosters a collaborative and inclusive workplace grounded in its core values: courage, excellence, resourcefulness, integrity, and accountability. Employees benefit from:- Professional Development: Tailored training and leadership coaching to enhance skills.- Work-Life Balance: Flexible hours, wellness programs, and performance-based bonuses.- Global Collaboration: Opportunities to work with international teams across Australia, the United States, Canada, and South America.- Innovation Focus: Cross-functional workshops driving breakthroughs in mining technology, achieving fast project delivery.This culture empowers employees to contribute to industry-leading solutions while supporting personal and professional growth.Join Minetek's Global Team.Minetek invites qualified candidates to apply for these roles and explore all available positions via the careers page at minetek.com/about/careers. With a focus on building high-performance teams, Minetek offers stability, excitement, and opportunities for personal and professional growth.About Minetek.Minetek is a global leader in engineering solutions for the mining and industrial sectors, specialising in water management, sound attenuation, and underground ventilation. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, with operations in the United States, Canada, South America and beyond, Minetek is committed to sustainability, operational efficiency, and enabling clients to achieve regulatory compliance and superior production outcomes.

