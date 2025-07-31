Minetek’s Raptor™ Secondary Series Fan revolutionises underground mining with compact, energy-efficient ventilation.

Enhance mine site safety and efficiency with Minetek secondary vent fans, designed to deliver high-pressure airflow while achieving increased energy savings.

Minetek's Raptor™ Secondary Fan Series supports mine exploration with a compact, lightweight ventilation solution that delivers energy efficiency while enhancing safety and productivity.” — Sean Edwards, Manager Technical Services & Engineering

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA , AUSTRALIA, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minetek, a global leader in mining solutions, launches the Raptor™ Secondary Fan Series . This new secondary ventilation system improves efficiency, safety, and scalability for underground mining. The Raptor™ meets evolving mine expansion needs by delivering high-pressure airflow, reducing energy use, and offering unmatched installation flexibility, setting a new industry benchmark.The Raptor™ Secondary Fan Series helps mines optimise ventilation and cut costs. It is 2,500 mm shorter and 1,300 kg lighter than the industry-standard twin 110 kW fan, while maintaining similar performance and requiring 50 kW less power. Its single-stage motor design removes the need for extra motors and silencers, making the unit more compact and easier to install.Key Features and BenefitsThe Raptor™ is built for the fast-changing needs of underground mining. It performs well in areas needing robust secondary ventilation, supporting long duct runs to meet airflow standards. The Raptor™ fits mines with expanding and deeper operations that need high-performance ventilation.The fan’s compact shape fits tight spaces and steep declines, and unlike older twin fans that require two separate parts, the Raptor™ lifts and installs as a single unit. This speeds up installation and set-up while reducing operational risks. Its lighter weight design ensures easy moveablity, which supports the every-changing needs of the mine.The Raptor™ is energy-efficient, using 50 kW less power than other industry-standard Twin 110 kW fans, which lowers costs. The aluminium impeller is robust and reliable, while the single-stage motor facilitates easy maintenance, supporting mines in meeting production goals sustainably.Addressing Industry ChallengesMines often use twin 110 kW fans, and overlook the opportunity to use less energy and simplify their secondary ventilation setup. The Raptor™ offers a better option, matching airflow while reducing inefficiencies. For mines that purchase numerous fans annually, the Raptor™ is a cost-effective and scalable solution, enhancing agility and operational efficiency.While twin fans suit low airflow needs, the Raptor™ excels under high demand. It supports longer duct runs and tight spaces, making it a versatile choice for mines that want to future-proof their ventilation and accommodate future expansions.A Commitment to SustainabilityMinetek’s Raptor™ Fan Series shows our commitment to mine safety and efficiency. By using less power and simplifying setup, it cuts operational costs and environmental impact. The robust secondary fan design delivers reliable performance in harsh underground conditions, ensuring performance and longevity.The Raptor™ Secondary Series Fan is available globally. To learn how this innovative secondary ventilation solution can benefit your mining operation, contact Minetek Air to schedule a consultation or request fan curves and product information.About MinetekMinetek is an innovative, solution-driven company specialising in engineering, designing, manufacturing, and implementing conventional and advanced equipment used in the industrial and mining sectors. ​Since 1984, we’ve supplied the mining industry with the highest-quality products and unparalleled customer service. Minetek has highly trained, experienced, and competent teams that provide comprehensive, end-to-end solutions for underground ventilation, water evaporation, and sound attenuation.​ We are internationally recognised for successfully coordinating and commissioning large-scale projects for mining and industrial operations. With a commitment to safety, efficiency, and sustainability, Minetek empowers mining operations to achieve their full potential through cutting-edge technology and expertise.

