Vacation Paradise to Sporting Hub: Sanya International Junior Sports Carnival Boosts Sports Tourism

SANYA, CHINA, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Once known mainly as a tropical holiday retreat, Sanya is now positioning itself as a global sports tourism destination. This summer, the city hosted the 2025 Sanya International Junior Sports Carnival, drawing young athletes from China and abroad for competitions in golf, fencing, and rowing—alongside sailing, diving, and family-friendly activities.The Carnival is part of Sanya’s broader strategy to integrate “tourism + sports”, offering families both elite-level competition and accessible experiences. By combining professional events with training camps and mass participation, the initiative has encouraged longer stays and higher local spending on hotels, dining, and cultural experiences.“Sanya is not staging events just for competition,” said an official from the Sanya Tourism Board. “Our goal is to build a sustainable sports tourism brand that inspires families to stay longer and return.”With year-round tropical weather, premium beaches, and expanding world-class facilities, Sanya leverages its natural and built environment to host international-standard events. From seaside golf courses to sheltered bays for rowing, the city’s resources are being transformed into products that strengthen its reputation as a year-round sports paradise.The Carnival also highlighted the economic ripple effect of sports tourism. Hotels offered health and sports packages, travel agencies launched youth study-tour itineraries, and local cultural and dining businesses gained exposure. This ecosystem shows how sports can serve as a platform for wider tourism and economic growth.The 2025 Carnival not only enhanced Sanya’s international profile but also laid the groundwork for the 2026 Asian Beach Games. By continuing to attract and develop high-quality sports events, Sanya is positioning itself as a key player in the global sports tourism industry while fueling the development of the Hainan Free Trade Port.

