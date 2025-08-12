Sanya Hosts Successful International Junior Fencing Event, Strengthening 'Tourism + Sports' Development Strategy

The 2025 Sanya Open Road to ISC, concluded on July 26, enhancing Sanya’s position as a leading destination for youth sports tourism and family-oriented travel.

SANYA, HAINAN, CHINA, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Sanya Open Road to ISC, a premier international junior fencing competition, successfully concluded on July 26 at Haitang Bay, Sanya. As a key feature of the Sanya International Junior Sports Carnival, the event welcomed hundreds of young athletes and their families from across Mainland China and abroad, further enhancing Sanya’s position as a leading destination for youth sports tourism and family-oriented travel.Co-organized by the Sanya Tourism Board and prominent international sports organizations, the event seamlessly blended elite-level youth fencing with immersive travel experiences, exemplifying the city’s strategic focus on integrating sports and tourism under its “Tourism + Sports” initiative.“This event not only enriched our summer tourism offerings but also reaffirmed Sanya’s commitment to cultivating a world-class sports and leisure tourism environment,” said a spokesperson for the Sanya Tourism Board. “Fencing families tend to seek meaningful, educational travel opportunities that align perfectly with Sanya’s diverse tourism resources.”Fencing, a sport known for its strong educational and cultural appeal, proved an ideal match for Sanya’s unique tourism landscape. Many participating families extended their visits to explore a wide range of local experiences, including:• Marine conservation programs• Rainforest and coastal adventures• Cultural heritage workshops• Wellness and leisure activitiesHeld in Haitang Bay, a district renowned for its luxury resorts, pristine beaches, and state-of-the-art tourism infrastructure, the event showcased how international sports competitions can effectively drive extended visitor stays and stimulate local economic activity.With clear waters offering visibility of up to 16 meters and a marine area spanning over 6,000 square kilometers, Sanya remains one of Asia’s premier destinations for water sports and underwater recreation. Its tropical climate, combined with rich cultural heritage, modern hospitality, and expansive coastline, positions the city as a year-round tourism hotspot.Looking ahead, Sanya plans to expand its portfolio of high-caliber international youth sports events, further integrating culture, education, wellness, and lifestyle tourism. These efforts align with the city’s goal of establishing itself as a leading hub for sustainable, family-friendly travel experiences in Asia.

