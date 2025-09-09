Venture Capital (VC) Management Software Market Size, Share & Drivers Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Venture Capital (VC) Management Software Market Size And Growth?

The market for venture capital management software has seen a swift expansion in recent years. Its size is predicted to increase from $0.83 billion in 2024 to $0.93 billion in 2025 with a respectable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The growth witnessed in the past can be credited to several factors, including a surge in the formation of venture capital funds, a growing demand for portfolio tracking, an increase in regulatory reporting obligations, a boost in the requirements for real-time performance analytics, and a burgeoning growth in seed and early-stage funding activities.

There is likely to be an impressive growth in the venture capital (VC) management software market soon, with expectations placing it at $1.42 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. This predicted surge over the next few years can be linked to a number of factors including the implementation of workflow automation, heightened concern over cybersecurity, a significant rise in demand from limited partners for transparency, an uptick in secondary market transactions, as well as an increase in digital dialogue expectations between limited partners (LP) and general partners (GP). Key trends anticipated for this period span from custom dashboards using portal technology, to the use of natural language processing technology (NLP) for acquiring deal insights, mobile-centric VC technology development, incorporation of application programming interface (API) technology into VC tools, and the use of no-code technology for configuring workflows.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Venture Capital (VC) Management Software Market?

The venture capital (VC) management software market growth is expected to be boosted by the increasing number of emerging businesses or startups. These startups, which are typically initiated to introduce novel products or services and rapidly grow, are expanding due to easier funding options provided by venture capital, angel investors and crowdfunding platforms. This provides them with the necessary capital to bring their concepts to life. Venture capital (VC) management software supports such startups by efficiently handling fundraiser tracking, fund collection, and investor communication, allowing business founders to concentrate on expansion, while keeping investor relationships transparent and proficient. As an example, as per a report by Startups.co.uk, a UK-based online resource and advisory platform, the year 2023 saw a substantial increase of 19.5% in new businesses, totaling 39,966 establishments, which was a 6.5% increase compared to the similar phase in 2022. As such, the growing number of startups is contributing to the growth of the venture capital (VC) management software market. The growth of the market is further powered by the escalating adoption of cloud-based solutions owing to their scalability. Cloud-based solutions are software and services hosted on remote servers, accessed via the internet. Increasing popularity of these solutions stems from their ability to let companies smoothly scale their IT resources as per their need. In the field of venture capital (VC) management software, adoption of cloud-based technology provides real-time investor data access, enhances stakeholder collaboration and offers scalable, secure platforms for simpler fund management and decision making. To illustrate, as per the European Union, a Belgium-based administrative institution, cloud-based solution usage increased by 4.2% across the Europe in December 2023, with 45.2% of the enterprises obtaining cloud-computing services, indicating a significant rise compared to the previous year. Therefore, it is apparent that the venture capital management software market's growth is being driven by the increasing implementation of cloud-based solutions.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Venture Capital (VC) Management Software Market?

Major players in the Venture Capital (VC) Management Software Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Carta Inc.

• eFront S.A.

• DealCloud LLC

• Allvue Systems Holdings Inc.

• Affinity Inc.

• Edda

• Altvia Solutions LLC

• Vestberry s.r.o.

• 4Degrees Inc.

• Zapflow Oy

How Is The Venture Capital (VC) Management Software Market Segmented?

The venture capital (vc) management software market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Customer Relationship Management, Fund Management, Investor And Investment Management, Special Purpose Vehicle Management, Portfolio Monitoring

2) By Software Deployment Type: Cloud-Based Solutions, On-Premise Solutions, Hybrid Solutions

3) By Pricing Model: Subscription-Based Pricing, One-Time Purchase, Freemium Model, Tiered Pricing Model

4) By Application: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

5) By End-User: Venture Capital Firms, Early-Stage Venture Capital Firms, Growth-Stage Venture Capital Firms, Corporate Venture Capital Firms, Private Equity Firms, Family Offices, Investment Advisors

Subsegments:

1) By Customer Relationship Management: Deal Sourcing Tools, Contact Management, Communication Tracking, Pipeline Management, Relationship Intelligence Analytics

2) By Fund Management: Fund Accounting Software, Capital Call And Distribution Management, Fund Performance Tracking, Compliance And Regulatory Reporting, Cash Flow Forecasting Tools

3) By Investor And Investment Management: Investor Onboarding And KYC, LP Portal Solutions, Investment Tracking And Valuation, Document Management, Investor Reporting And Communication

4) By Special Purpose Vehicle Management: SPV Formation Automation, SPV Accounting And Tax Compliance, Investor Subscription Management, Waterfall And Distribution Calculations, Cap Table Management For SPVs

5) By Portfolio Monitoring: Portfolio Performance Analytics, KPI And Metric Tracking, Scenario And Exit Modeling Tools, ESG And Impact Monitoring, Data Aggregation And Reporting Tools

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Venture Capital (VC) Management Software Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the Venture Capital (VC) Management Software Global Market Report 2025. Surprisingly, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the most rapid expansion during the forecast period. The report encompasses several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

