Wooden Formwork Systems Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company's Wooden Formwork Systems Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wooden Formwork Systems Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The wooden formwork system market has seen considerable growth in the recent years, expanding from $6.45 billion in 2024 to $6.93 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The historic growth can be credited to factors such as the increase in global construction activity, rural infrastructure development, mounting demand for temporary structures in concrete operations, urbanization trends, and the growth of small and medium construction companies.

Expectations indicate a robust expansion in the wooden formwork system market size in the coming years, where it is predicted to surge to $9.09 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This growth during the forecast period is due to the rising use of modular and reusable wooden formwork systems, increased demand coming from infrastructure initiatives, expansion in commercial and industrial building activities, coupled with augmented cognizance about minimizing construction waste. Within this forecast period, the major trends to be seen include hybrid formwork systems, advancements in lightweight engineered wood, formwork planning aided by software, swift formwork assembly systems, and the uptake of modular and prefabricated formwork panels.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Wooden Formwork Systems Market?

The surge in construction endeavors is predicted to bolster the rising trend of the wooden formwork systems market. The term ""construction activities"" pertains to the operations related to creating or altering infrastructure or facilities. This boost in construction activities stems from urbanization which leads to the demand for newer residential, commercial buildings, and infrastructural ventures. Wooden formwork systems provide a cost-efficient, flexible, and adaptable solution to support construction projects by forming and maintaining concrete structures during the construction phase. For instance, in May 2025, the Office for National Statistics (ONS), a UK-based autonomous statistics producing body and certified national statistical institution, reported a significant increase of 26.6% in total construction new orders in 2025's first quarter compared to 2024's final quarter. Therefore, the wooden formwork systems market growth is backed by the escalating construction activities. Growth in the detailed infrastructure investment, due to economic development and increased construction demand, is expected to fuel the wooden formwork systems market further. Infrastructure investments indicate capital allocation towards developing, maintaining, and enhancing fundamental systems like transportation, energy, water, and communications. Such investments foster economic advancement, productivity, and public service provision. The urgency to modernize obsolete energy systems for better efficiency and sustainability is driving considerable infrastructure investments. These investments in turn, uplift the demand for wooden formwork systems crucial for shaping and supporting concrete structures in significant construction undertakings. For instance, in June 2025, the House of Commons Library, a UK-based research and information service library for Members of Parliament (MPs), stated that the market sector investment in the UK's infrastructure totaled an estimated £13.8 billion ($17.3 billion) in 2023. A notable part of this investment was attributed to the energy sector (£4.6 billion or $5.8 billion) and the mining and quarrying sector (£3.9 billion or $4.9 billion). Moreover, in 2022, government expenditure on core economic infrastructure was envisaged to be £26.0 billion ($32.6 billion), comprising 34% of total government investment and approximately 1% of the UK's GDP. Thus, comprehensive infrastructure investments are fueling the wooden formwork systems market growth.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Wooden Formwork Systems Market?

Major players in the Wooden Formwork Systems Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Doka GmbH

• PERI SE

• Kumkang Kind Co. Ltd.

• Acrow Formwork Technology

• Tianjin Wellmade Scaffold Co. Ltd.

• Alsina Group

• ULMA Construction

• MEVA Schalungs‑Systeme GmbH

• Urtim Formwork & Scaffolding Systems

• GHI Formwork & Scaffolding



Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Wooden Formwork Systems Market Growth

The wooden formwork systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Panel Formwork, Column Formwork

2) By Slide Type: China Fir, Timber, Pine Wood, Plywood

3) By Size And Configuration: Standard Size Formworks, Custom Size Formworks, Modular Formwork Systems, Integrated Formwork Systems

4) By Application Area: Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Infrastructure Projects, Industrial Construction

5) By End-User: Construction Firms, Architectural And Design Firms, Real Estate Developers, Government And Municipal Authorities, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Panel Formwork: Wall Panel Formwork, Slab Panel Formwork, Beam Panel Formwork, Soffit Panel Formwork

2) By Column Formwork: Square Column Formwork, Rectangular Column Formwork, Circular Column Formwork, Adjustable Column Formwork

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Wooden Formwork Systems Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the global market for wooden formwork systems and is projected to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The regions featured in this 2025 Global Market Report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

