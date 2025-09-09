Sustainability Certification Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Sustainability Certification Market Worth?

The market size for sustainability certification has seen robust growth in the past few years. It is projected to escalate from $2.87 billion in 2024 to $3.10 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth during the historical period can be credited to factors such as the heightened emphasis on corporate social responsibility, increased consciousness about climate change, growing pressures from regulatory authorities, the expansion of international trade, and surging consumer demand for products sourced ethically.

Anticipated robust expansion is foreseen for the sustainability certification market in the ensuing years, with it reaching a valuation of $4.17 billion in 2029, progressing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. Factors propelling growth during this forecast period include escalating implementation of sustainable procurement methods, heightened incentives for green certification from the government, a surge in the need for clarity in supply chains, widening of environmental regulations globally, and an increase in the incorporation of sustainability into business strategies. The period is also expected to see significant trends such as the advancement in digital auditing applications, novelties in blockchain-anchored certification systems, exploration and enhancements in sustainability metrics, the formulation of consolidated environmental and social assessment schemes, and the inclusion of artificial intelligence in compliance verification.

What Are The Factors Driving The Sustainability Certification Market?

Anticipated to be spurred by escalating consumer interest in environmentally friendly commodities, growth in the market for sustainability certification is on the horizon. Environmentally-friendly goods are those which have the least possible impact on the environment throughout their existence, from their design and manufacturing process to their usage. This surge in preference for such products can be attributed to eco-conscious consumers who want sustainable options that not only minimize environmental havoc, but also align with their health and ethical beliefs without any sacrifice in quality or convenience. Through verification of the environmental integrity of these green goods, sustainability certification lends credence to these products, assuring customers that they adhere to trustworthy standards for responsible and ecological practices. As an illustration, Converged by Propel, a provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) based in the U.S, reported in June 2024 that U.S. consumers' spending on sustainable goods increased by 33% more than the previous year, elevating the average annual expenditure on green products from $9,000 in 2023 to $12,000. Consequently, this mounting consumer demand for green products is fueling growth in the sustainability certification market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Sustainability Certification Market?

Major players in the Sustainability Certification Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Technischer Überwachungsverein Rheinland

• Bureau Veritas SA

• DEKRA SE

• Intertek Group Public Limited Company

• Canadian Standards Association Group

• SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA

• NSF International

• Scientific Certification Systems Global Services

• Forest Stewardship Council

• Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design – U.S. Green Building Council

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Sustainability Certification Industry?

The sustainability certification market is witnessing a trend where leading organizations are prioritizing single-attribute certifications. These certifications offer the potential for improved transparency and compliance with regulations when making distinct environmental claims They focus on verifying a single specific environmental feature like electronic efficiency, recycled material, or biodegradability. Take SGS S.A., a Switzerland-based leader in testing, verification, and certification services, as an example - in May 2024, they initiated the SGS Green Mark. This is a sustainability certification scheme that examines seven different environmental assertions, such as biodegradability and using recyled materials. Companies across different sectors can use this certification to independently verify their environmental efforts, ensure their claims are scientifically backed, and are in line with established standards. The distinguishing emphasis of this certification on a single attribute simplifies the procedure, allowing businesses to prominently display particular environmental attributes and address increasing regulatory oversight to prevent greenwashing.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Sustainability Certification Market Share?

The sustainability certification market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Certification Type: Environmental Certifications, Social Certifications, Product Certifications, Sustainable Supply Chain Certifications

2) By Service Type: Certification And Auditing, Training And Education, Consulting, Other Service Types

3) By Service Provider: Third-Party Certifying Bodies, Government And Non-Governmental Agencies, In-House Corporate Certification Programs

4) By Vertical: Industrial, Commercial, Residential

5) By End-Use: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, Construction, Food And Beverage, Information Technology, Energy And Utilities, Aerospace And Defense, Healthcare, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Environmental Certifications: Carbon Neutral Certification, Energy Efficiency Certification, Water Stewardship Certification, Waste Management Certification, Biodiversity Certification

2) By Social Certifications: Fair Trade Certification, Labor Rights Certification, Community Impact Certification, Diversity And Inclusion Certification, Occupational Health And Safety Certification

3) By Product Certifications: Organic Certification, Non-Genetically Modified Organism Certification, Eco-Label Certification, Biodegradable Certification, Recycled Content Certification

4) By Sustainable Supply Chain Certifications: Responsible Sourcing Certification, Conflict-Free Certification, Supply Chain Transparency Certification, Ethical Procurement Certification, Sustainable Logistics Certification

What Are The Regional Trends In The Sustainability Certification Market?

The Sustainability Certification Global Market Report 2025 identified North America as the leading region for the referenced year. The region with the highest anticipated growth in the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. Other regions included in the report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, maintaining the same precision and completeness of content.

