Sahara CyberStars Latest single ‘Man Stands In The Shadow Of Himself’

Sahara CyberStars 'Man Stands In The Shadow Of Himself' CD Cover

STAWELL, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This song is basically about doubt and anxiety we experience as we navigate what it means to be human. Self-questioning can save us from making big mistakes in our life. We know overrating or underrating ourselves can lead to disaster. It takes self- knowledge to work out where we stand both in our own minds and in the minds of others.In this song we see the image of two different men. First, a solitary figure toiling away in the fields with the hot sun beating down creating a huge shadow. Life has been hard. Maybe things didn’t work out as well as planned. Isolated in his work he wonders does he really matter in the great scheme of things. He feels overshadowed and wonders does anyone see him for who he really is – his feelings, his hopes, his dreams, the ‘inside’ person? Is who he thinks himself to be just in his own head?The second man in comparison is extremely successful. He has achieved all he set out to do. He has been placed on a pedestal. He is centre stage with the spotlight casting an enormous shadow behind him. But he is feeling the pressure to keep performing at a constantly high level to match expectations from both himself and others. People perceive him as being as big as the shadow he is casting, but in his own mind he is all too aware that it’s the spotlight that is creating this oversize image and deep down inside he wishes that people could just see him for the person that he is. This can lead to anxiety and a feeling of separation, the sensation of being alone even in the midst of a crowd.Both have a desire to be seen for the humans they really are. Allowed to have their loud and quiet moments, allowed to have the emotional turmoil that life brings, allowed to enjoy success and survive failures. Allowed to be human.There is another type of shadow in this world. Beware of the people who using fakery to have you believe that they are as big as the shadow they cast. These are the narcissists and the conmen. They behave like they’re much more important than the rest of us, the sociopaths who don’t care about the consequences of their actions on their fellow humans. These are the people who cast a dark shadow on all around them. Don’t buy what they want you to believe about them, use your perception to see through their deception.It’s human to have a little self- doubt, it’s a valuable tool in life’s kit.A brief introduction to Sahara CyberStars Sahara CyberStars are the award-winning singer/songwriters Dave Long and Trish Long who met on the Dublin music scene before migrating to Australia. They have appeared on all the major TV networks, performed live to air on radio as well as festival appearances and several concert tours. Their music is all original and has been described as ‘eclectic’. Sahara CyberStars have released six albums and nine singles to date.Some achievements include:*Two No. 1 hits in the First Internet Charts based in New York USA which made the ABC TV Evening News nationwide.*Video of live concert from the ‘Sahara Live @ The Malthouse Theatre’ mostrequested concert video on the CelticTV website in New York USABand Members:Dave Long: Songwriter, Main Vocals, Electric Guitar, Keyboards, SynthTrish Long: Songwriter, Backing Vocals, Alto & Soprano Sax, Flute, Aerophone, SynthSome past quotes:“The Irish-Australian duo Trish and Dave Long have a gift for masterfully blending electronic beats with their heartfelt songwriting. They create an uplifting and thought-provoking sonic landscape, delving into the intricate tapestry of human emotions.” Honk Magazine (USA)“Sahara CyberStars, the dynamic duo of Trish and Dave, have always had a unique ability to blend personal reflection with universal themes.” Allen Peterson Reviews (UK)“With their unique blend of musical styles and powerful storytelling, Sahara CyberStars continue to be a beacon of thoughtful and original music in today’s landscape.”Ariyel’s Blog (USA)“A talented Australian group that I don’t think should be missed! Discover Sahara CyberStars.” Berlin On Air (Germany)

Sahara CyberStars 'Man Stands In The Shadow Of Himself'

