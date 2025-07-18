Sahara CyberStars Rock Ballad ‘Winds of Time’

Sahara CyberStars 'Winds of Time' CD Cover Sahara CyberStars Dave Long and Trish Long Sahara CyberStars Trish Long and Dave Long

‘Winds of Time’ is a reminder that whatever troubles we have today have been here before and somehow we always find ways to survive!

STAWELL, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you haven’t heard of Sahara CyberStars here’s a brief introduction to the Irish Australian award winning singer/songwriters Trish Long and Dave Long and a chance to hear them through their latest recording ‘Winds of Time’. Trish and Dave met when they were both performing in various bands on the vibrant Dublin music scene way back in the eighties. They formed a songwriting team called ‘Interfusion’ and brought their unique and original music to the bustling Irish music venues along with performing live to air on RTE and being asked to perform in an episode of a TV drama series. The exciting start came to an abrupt halt due to a major recession which led them to migrate Australia. Before leaving their homeland these music pioneers had embraced the marvel of the synth and had created full band backing tracks for their live shows.This rebirth in the land downunder brought a new band name ‘Sahara’. A free performance led to bookings and pub gigs while holding down jobs ranging from seasonal fruit picking, to selling light fittings and numerous office jobs. With a win on ‘New Faces’ with their original love ballad ‘Thinking of You’ came their first cassette album. They followed with ‘Vision’ where the first upbeat track ‘Make My Day’ was voted No.1 on the first internet charts ‘SoundClick’ based in New York for four consecutive weeks. This feat led to an ABC TV Evening News interview where Trish and Dave were dubbed ‘CyberStars’, being the late nineties all things internet were considered ‘novel’!! As a result they staged a sell out stage performance ‘CyberStars in Concert’, followed by a video recorded concert at the Malthouse Theatre Melbourne called ‘Sahara Live @ The Malthouse’. Celtic TV New York had requested this video and it became on of the most popular concert performances on their streaming platform.Sahara then toured this concert from cities to towns to the Australian outback. A wonderful experience, all temperatures, long hours and an old leaking car on it’s second engine. Nothing could dampen their enthusiasm until fate once again produced that bump in the road. Dave suffered a major health issue requiring numerous surgeries spanning several years which took Trish and Dave off the road. Determined to carry on they concentrated on their songwriting and recording skills. Adding CyberStars to their band name they released their recordings as ‘Sahara CyberStars’.The rock ballad ‘Winds of Time’ is this duo’s latest studio recording. Originally written back in the nineties in what seems now more ‘normal’ times, this song was well received by their audiences but they had never got around to recording it. Last November they felt it was a song that’s time had come. Well received by critics who refer to it as a ‘rock anthem’ they also referred to the depth of the lyrics highlighting the line ‘The power of greed came to plunder, pull our world asunder’ which seemed to resonate at this moment in time.Though ‘Winds of Time’ may have a true nostalgia one associates with this kind of rock ballad, it has retained it’s fresh bright sound like a gem protected in it’s case. It’s uplifting beat forever pushing forward as a reminder that whatever troubles we have today have been here before and somehow we always find ways to survive!Reviews:“Presenting a stunning sound that’s charming and timeless in equal measure, with “Winds of Time,” Sahara CyberStars serve up a dazzling showcase of their songwriting flair and performance panache...this talented duo once again offers a magical musical moment that’s truly impossible not to love.”Plastic Magazine (UK)““Winds of Time” by Sahara CyberStars is a rock ballad, timeless and eerily relevant. It’s a sweeping, soulful anthem wrapped in shimmering melodies, heartfelt vocals, and just the right amount of instrumental grandeur... “Winds of Time” feels like a song that’s finally found its moment. Written before the world turned upside down, it now lands with even more impact, its lyrics hitting a little closer to home.” Illustrate Magazine (USA)“’Winds of Time’ brings the sound of classic rock with a more modern twist... we continue talking about high-level references to rock ballads from the 70’s and 80’s, and comparing them to Sahara CyberStars is synonymous with nostalgia and musical delight. This band is for those nostalgic fans of Toto, Michael Bolton and Roxette. There are also touches of southern rock, so there is no chance of going wrong when adding Sahara CyberStars to your playlist...”HBN (Brazil)““Winds of Time” feel like a lost classic unearthed for today’s struggles.Final Verdict: “Winds of Time” is more than a rock song—it’s a time capsule and a compass. For listeners weary of empty escapism, it offers something rare: music that stares down darkness but still believes in light.” Rotate Magazine (USA)“The words are powerful, but the melody is as enticing and expressive. Blending elements of vintage soul with classic rock, ‘Winds of Time’ has a hard-hitting sweep of nostalgic music... While Dave Long’s soaring guitars, keyboards and bold vocals leap toward the sounds of Jimmy Page and Robert Plant, it is Trish Long’s alto sax and light harmonies that really tug at your heartstrings.” The Other Side (Germany)“From the first notes, the duo formed by Dave and Trish Long creates an atmosphere marked by a powerful melancholy’, carried by a careful instrumentation that fuses acoustic and electric guitars, subtle vocal harmonies and aerial interventions of alto and soprano saxophone. The versatile talent of the duo is undeniable...” Extravafrench (France)Band Members:Dave Long: Lead Vocals, Backing Vocals, Electric & Acoustic Guitars, Keyboards & SequencingTrish Long: Vocals and Harmonies, Alto Sax Solo, Soprano, Flute, Various instruments on the Aerophone, Sequencing

Sahara CyberStars 'Winds of Time' Video

