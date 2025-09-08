Horizon Fuel Cell signs Exclusive Hydrogen Train Partnership with Indian Engineering Giant Bharat Heavy Electrical

There are high hopes for hydrogen rail operations in India Horizon logo file

SINGAPORE, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horizon Fuel Cell Group is honoured to partner with Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd. (BHEL) on the recently announced plans to commercialise fuel cell powered locomotives serving the Indian market under a 10-year strategic tie-up. The partnership brings together two strong leaders in their respective domains, and comes at a crucial stage in India’s efforts to leverage hydrogen under the Government of India’s “Green Hydrogen Mission”.

There has been a dramatic uptick of interest across India regarding the role of hydrogen for cleaner industry, decarbonised transportation, clean fertilisers, chemicals and steel, and new export opportunities such as ammonia. Trains formerly operating on diesel can be replaced by zero emission locomotives through heavy duty fuel cells such as those already supplied at scale by Horizon.

BHEL is a leading enterprise in India, a driving force of engineering and manufacturing capabilities at a national level, and is responding proactively to the dual challenge and opportunity posed by the imperative to transition difficult to abate industrial activities and rail operations away from fossil fuels.

Horizon is delivering mature heavy duty fuel cell technology, heavily proven through the deployment of thousands of systems in demanding applications. These systems have gained broad recognition in the marketplace, differentiated via both commercial and performance characteristics, enabling the most competitive zero emission operations to be realised.

Horizon’s next-generation VLS-IV Series 400kW fuel cell stack will make zero emission heavy duty applications much more compelling, through reduced fuel consumption and longer lifetime. In most applications, hydrogen consumption will be reduced by up to 20%, making hydrogen a commercially attractive alternative to diesel, while delivering zero emission operations.

About Horizon Fuel Cell Group

Horizon Fuel Cell was founded in 2003, with a focus on fundamental innovation in materials and systems-level technology for fuel cells and electrolysers. Horizon is a world leader in key technologies across the hydrogen value chain, making hydrogen viable through the provision of best-in-class equipment, and is a global leader in eliminating diesel from heavy duty applications.

About Bharat Heavy Electricals LTD

BHEL is one of India's leading engineering and manufacturing companies in the Energy and Infrastructure sector. It is one of the eleven public sector enterprises in the country to be recognised as a 'Maharatna' by the Government of India. Since its inception in 1964, BHEL has played a pivotal role in shaping the engineering and manufacturing capability in India across several sectors, including power, transmission, transportation, renewables, water, oil & gas, aerospace and defence.

