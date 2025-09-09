MycoDog Launches Nourish: First-Ever Hemp + Mushroom Balm Stick for Pets

MycoDog Mushrooms for Pets MycoDog Nourish - The New Hemp + Reishi Balm Stick for Pets MycoDog Nourish Balm Stick

Where science meets nature: Reishi mushrooms and hemp come together in a groundbreaking balm stick for dogs.

As the first hemp and mushroom balm stick for pets, MycoDog Nourish represents our ongoing mission to empower pet parents with natural solutions they can trust.” — Angela Ardolino, Founder of MycoDog

NIWOT, CO, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MycoDog, a leader in holistic pet wellness, proudly announces the launch of MycoDog Nourish, the first balm stick for pets to unite the natural benefits of hemp oil and dual-extracted Reishi mushrooms. This groundbreaking product sets a new standard in clean, topical pet care, giving pet parents a simple, effective way to support their dog’s skin health and comfort.

Formulated with U.S.-grown hemp, Reishi mushrooms, and soothing botanicals like coconut oil, vanilla, and arnica, Nourish delivers targeted hydration and protection for dry noses, paw pads, elbows, and other sensitive areas. Its mess-free balm stick design makes it easy to apply exactly where pets need it most.

“Nourish represents our mission in action: empowering pet parents with products they can trust,” said Angela Ardolino, founder of MycoDog. “As the first hemp and mushroom balm stick made for pets, it brings together U.S.-grown hemp and Reishi, authentic cultivation, clean extraction, and complete transparency. Pet parents deserve formulas crafted with the same care and integrity we’d demand for ourselves—and that’s exactly what Nourish delivers.”

Why Nourish Stands Out

First-of-its-kind: The only balm stick pairing hemp oil with dual-extracted Reishi mushrooms.

U.S.-grown ingredients: Responsibly cultivated hemp and mushrooms grown on their natural substrates.

Clean, thoughtful formulation: Nourishing oils and botanicals—like coconut, MCT, and arnica—chosen to soothe and protect skin.

Safe and transparent: Made in the U.S., always third-party lab tested, with Certificates of Analysis (COAs) available.

Natural Support for Skin & Paws

Nourish is designed to hydrate rough or cracked skin, soften delicate areas, and soothe occasional irritation caused by dryness, grooming, or the environment. Reishi’s natural antioxidant compounds complement hemp’s balancing properties to support the skin’s barrier and promote healthy-looking, resilient skin—all in a format that’s easy to use daily.

MycoDog’s Mission

MycoDog champions pet parent empowerment by encouraging families to read labels, research ingredients, and choose only products with transparent testing and certification. Every batch of MycoDog’s Nourish Balm Stick is crafted in the U.S. with the same philosophy driving all MycoDog products: you are your pet’s best advocate.

Nourish Balm Stick is now available at www.mycodog.com and through select holistic pet retailers nationwide.

About MycoDog

Founded by lifelong animal advocate and certified cannabis and fungi clinician, Angela Ardolino, MycoDog creates innovative mushroom extract and adaptogen products designed with transparency, advocacy, and integrity at their core. From tinctures to topical care, MycoDog is raising the standard of natural pet wellness.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.