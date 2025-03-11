CBD Dog Health Partners with 4-Legger to Launch Natural CBD-Infused Grooming Products for Dogs

CBD Dog Health New All Natural CBD Grooming Products for Dogs from CBD Dog Health Replenish CBD Dog Shampoo & Replenish CBD Groom Spray from CBD Dog Health

Introducing Replenish Shampoo and Restore Spray: CBD-rich products designed to support and protect pets' skin with the power of Full Spectrum Hemp Extract.

We’re very proud of this collaboration with 4-Legger, whose dedication to clean, organic products aligns perfectly with our mission to promote pet health through natural solutions,” — Angela Ardolino, Founder of CBD Dog Health

NIWOT, CO, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD Dog Health is thrilled to announce the exciting launch of its new line of natural grooming products for dogs, created in collaboration with 4-Legger, the industry leader in clean, organic pet grooming products. This partnership brings together two trusted brands that prioritize clean ingredients and holistic pet wellness. The two new products—Replenish, a CBD-infused shampoo, and Restore, a CBD-infused deodorizing spray—are now available exclusively on CBD Dog Health.

Both products reflect CBD Dog Health’s commitment to holistic pet wellness by offering pet parents safe, natural grooming alternatives that protect and nourish their dogs' skin without harmful chemicals. “We’re very proud of this collaboration with 4-Legger, whose dedication to clean, organic products aligns perfectly with our mission to promote pet health through natural solutions,” said Angela Ardolino, founder of CBD Dog Health.

As a past owner of pet grooming salons, Ardolino saw first hand how conventional pet grooming products often contained harsh chemicals, which can irritate a dog’s skin and strip away natural oils. That’s why CBD Dog Health’s new grooming line is free from synthetic ingredients, using only organic, natural ingredients that nourish the skin and coat without disrupting the skin's microbiome.

Replenish CBD Shampoo features a powerful combination of natural ingredients including coconut oil, olive oil, jojoba oil, and lemongrass essential oil, with 200mg of CBD from Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. This formula is designed to deeply moisturize, soothe itchy or irritated skin, and provide natural relief for conditions like dryness, dandruff, rashes and dermatitis. Replenish’s gentle, hypoallergenic formula is perfect for all dogs, including puppies and those with sensitive skin.

Restore Deodorizing Spray is a natural, water-based spray designed to keep dogs smelling fresh between baths. Infused with 300mg of CBD from FSHE, organic lemongrass essential oil, organic rosehip seed oil, and dual extraction of Tremella, Restore offers an easy, no-rinse solution for deodorizing and soothing the skin. It’s ideal for dogs with itchy skin or those prone to allergies, helping to maintain a healthy coat while reducing odor.

“Our natural shampoo and deodorizing spray with CBD help maintain the skin’s natural pH balance, provide deep moisturization, and protect against environmental irritants,” added Ardolino. “The inclusion of our full spectrum hemp extract also means that these products are packed with antioxidants, essential fatty acids, and anti-inflammatory properties, promoting overall skin health for dogs.”

Replenish CBD Shampoo for Dogs and Restore CBD Groom Spray are now available for purchase on CBDDogHealth.com. Pet parents can finally provide their dogs with a luxurious, natural grooming experience that promotes healthy skin and a shiny coat—free of synthetic chemicals and harmful additives, with all the benefits of a Full Spectrum Hemp Extract.

About CBD Dog Health

CBD Dog Health is a leader in holistic pet wellness, offering a range of CBD products designed to promote natural health and healing for pets. Founded by Angela Ardolino, a renowned cannabis and fungi expert, the company is committed to providing pet owners with high-quality Full Spectrum Hemp Extract products that enhance pets' quality of life, from managing anxiety to supporting skin health. Learn more at www.cbddoghealth.com.

About Angela Ardolino:

Angela Ardolino, founder of CBD Dog Health, is a holistic pet expert who has been caring for animals for over 20 years. During that time Angela created and operated Fire Flake Farm animal rescue, as well as two locations of a natural pet salon and shop, Beautify the Beast. She’s also the founder of MycoDog, which offers high quality, all-natural mushroom extract & adaptogen tinctures for dogs. Learn more on www.AngelaArdolino.com

About 4-Legger

4-Legger creates natural, safe pet grooming products using only USDA-certified organic ingredients. Their commitment to transparency and sustainability ensures that their products are free from synthetic chemicals, fragrances, and additives, giving pet owners confidence that their pets are receiving the best in clean grooming solutions. Learn more at www.4-legger.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.