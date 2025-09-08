Blood, death, music & mirth: 'Blood Relative' is new vampire fun on the Dirty Coast in sequel to award-winning V-Life #1

V-Life: Blood Relative, the new novel in the Sugar Bernstein van-life vampire series

Sugar Bernstein, Jewish princess and rookie vampire, is still working out the kinks of being a vampire living in a van--this time down by the beach.

I loved the first book. This one is even better. A surprising depth of emotion...Totally satisfying ending…A strong series that makes the reader want to keep reading.” — Pamela Wallace, Oscar-winning screenwriter & novelist

BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s fangs out yet again with Honey Parker’s new V-Life: Blood Relative . This boisterous and bloody sequel has been released in paperback and on Kindle just as the first fan favorite V-Life: So It Begins picks up a gold medal in the Readers’ Favorite Book Awards.In the new book, newly minted vampire Sugar Bernstein is back with luxury van life, Jewish guilt, her furry feline sidekick Kitten, and that same big bunch of undead, RV-living funsters from the first book—except now they’re all having fun after sunset on the Redneck Riviera.Hanging out at the Moonglow RV Park in Gulf-coast Mississippi, there’s easy access to great music and drunken tourists, and they’re all ready to live fast and stay undead as the young-at-heart nightwalkers they are.Sugar’s nemesis Alex, she-vil queen of darkness, has been silent and off the radar. It turns out Alex is that rare vampire she-creature capable of procreating. Revenge is in the air as Sugar is enlisted by her veteran vampire friends to participate in fatal swordplay—but why isn’t anybody asking who’s the father and where is he?Additionally, a health scare with her own father takes Sugar back up north to New Jersey with her whole family—not to mention the ever-interested Rabbi Glass who seems to be suffering from a potentially fatal attraction to forbidden fruit.And handsome black Mac is back too, sporting his highlander garb that answers the age-old question, “What does a Scotsman wear under his kilt?” But when keeping secrets ensues and Mac realizes he’s being lied to, their undead love life gets ugly.Meanwhile, Sugar is a sensation with her new revenue stream that entails singing in bars. The hours are perfect for a girl who sleeps the day away—but potentially hazardous when confronted by the antisocial nightcrawlers who can’t take no for an answer.Pamela Wallace, 25-time novelist, Oscar-winning screenwriter and delightfully cynical romance author says of this sequel, “I loved the first book. This one is even better. A surprising depth of emotion...Totally satisfying ending…A strong series that makes the reader want to keep reading.”Honey Parker is a former professional standup comedian and improv performer who authored the hilarious and acclaimed trilogy, Careful-ish, Daughter Of Careful-ish, and Bride of Careful-ish. As with the Careful-ish trilogy, the V-Life series is independently published by Slow Burn Story Lab, a division of Slow Burn Marketing LLC.Prior to Honey’s career as a novelist, she spent over 20 years researching her own career in advertising, and also draws on her own family’s unique brand of madness to bring authenticity into Sugar Bernstein’s V-Life backstory. Honey has also spent many years as a Hollywood writer, getting up close and personal with blood-sucking vampires.More info is available at Honey Parker Books , and V-Life can be found at Amazon by visiting VampiresInVans.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.