Fangs out! Novelist Honey Parker returns with vampires, van life, Jewish guilt, and a big bunch of undead funsters
Do you have any idea how many vampires are out there living the van life? You'd be surprised.
I expected Honey Parker’s incredible humor. What I didn’t expect was the heart. I completely enjoyed the read.”BAY ST. LOUIS, MS, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the author of the laugh-out-loud Careful-ish trilogy of friends comedies comes V-Life: And So It Begins… This brand new, laugh-out-loud novel promises to be partly cloudy with a chance of vampires. A lot of vampires. And most of them are just looking for a good time.
— Pamela Wallace, Oscar-winning screenwriter
In this first installment of the van-life vampires series, Sugar Bernstein finds herself adrift. The love of her life is dead, she’s living in a luxury camper van (if there really is such a thing), and oh, by the way, she’s suddenly a vampire. As if that’s not enough, a sharp-fanged queen of darkness is invading her dreams, determined to take Sugar down in a blaze of blood and gory glory.
Pamela Wallace, 25-time novelist, Oscar-winning screenwriter of Witness and delightfully cynical romance author, says, “I expected Honey Parker’s incredible humor. What I didn’t expect was the heart. I completely enjoyed the read.”
When the story begins, Sugar has bailed on a lucrative career in advertising and is ghosting her family. But mainly, she’s wandering about the country in a Mercedes Sprinter, trying to figure out how to navigate the fresh new hell of vampire living. It’s not like there’s a manual or an app for that. Or is there? It turns out she’s not the only vampire living van life.
In an action comedy from the dark side, Sugar is grappling with Jewish guilt, the reigning she-queen of the undead, a family of New Jersey Jews who are all up in her business, and a cast of new friends with pointy teeth who love to laugh and occasionally dine on deserving miscreants. This is also the book that answers the age-old question, “Do vampires enjoy skiing?”
Honey Parker’s V-Life is fresh, it’s funny, and it makes you ask, “How have we not seen this before, and are there really vampires living in my RV park?”
Honey Parker is a former professional standup comedian and improv performer who authored the acclaimed trilogy of fan favorites, Careful-ish, Daughter Of Careful-ish, and Bride of Careful-ish. As with the Careful-ish trilogy, the V-Life series is independently published by Slow Burn Story Lab, a division of Slow Burn Marketing LLC.
Prior to Honey’s career as a novelist, she spent over 20 years researching her own career in advertising to bring authenticity into Sugar Bernstein’s V-Life backstory. Honey has also spent many years as a Hollywood writer, getting up close and personal with blood-sucking vampires.
More info is available at HoneyParkerBooks.com, and V-Life can be found at Amazon by going to VampiresInVans.com
