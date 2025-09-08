Bright Line Investigations Supports Maestranzi Corporation in Burglary Case Resolution

Jason Kraayvanger Chief Investigator Kyle Corrigan

Bright Line Investigations aided Maestranzi Corporation after two burglaries, leading to the arrest and sentencing of Gary K. Geren

STEVENS POINT, WI, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Line Investigations LLC today announced its role in assisting Maestranzi Corporation following two burglary incidents at a Wisconsin job site. The investigation led to the arrest and sentencing of Gary K. Geren in Walworth County Case No. 2025CF000080, where he received a four-year sentence, including two years for each burglary, and was ordered to pay restitution.Court records also show that Geren had a prior conviction in Racine County, Case No. 2016CM000315. According to reporting by Racine County Eye (April 8, 2016), he was charged with misdemeanor theft related to his work as a confidential informant for the Metro Drug Unit.At the time of the Maestranzi Corporation incidents, Geren had been employed directly by the company. Following the first burglary, Maestranzi terminated his employment. Law enforcement did not obtain sufficient evidence to establish probable cause for an arrest after the initial theft. Weeks later, a second burglary occurred, during which Geren threatened coworkers and created new safety concerns.To safeguard its operations, Maestranzi Corporation retained Bright Line Investigations to review the case and conduct an independent investigation. The agency’s work provided additional evidence that supported law enforcement in moving forward with criminal charges.Key findings from the investigation included:Stolen materials were discovered at a Kenosha County scrap yard, identified by Senior Investigator Jason Kraayvanger even though an alternate name had been used.The stolen property was located in Maestranzi Corporation’s marked containers, creating a direct evidentiary link.Geren was subsequently tracked to Racine County, where he was taken into custody.The outcome of the case highlights how corporate clients may benefit from engaging private investigative services when dealing with workplace crimes or employee misconduct. While law enforcement agencies remain central to public safety, licensed private investigators can provide timely evidence collection, documentation, and case support that strengthens the ability to reach a resolution.“Our investigators are committed to providing thorough fact-finding and evidence collection that can assist businesses in protecting their operations,” said Kyle Corrigan , Chief Investigator and Founder of Bright Line Investigations.About Bright Line Investigations LLCFounded in 2014, Bright Line Investigations is a multi-state licensed investigative and security agency serving clients in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, and Michigan. The agency provides services in surveillance, civil and criminal defense investigations, insurance fraud detection, and corporate security. Bright Line Investigations also offers licensed firearms and continuing education training for private security and investigative professionals.The agency is committed to maintaining professional standards in accordance with state licensing requirements and industry best practices. Bright Line Investigations regularly works with law firms, corporations, insurers, and private individuals to provide clear, verifiable evidence and professional reporting.

