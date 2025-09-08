Merago Inc. launches MERAGO.AI: Intelligent Asynchronous Outpatient Care

AI-powered Asynchronous Healthcare

Remote patient health services being redefined by Merago with AI-powered medical analysis: expanded access, reduced cost, and improved quality.

For the first time, AI has been used to conduct intelligent, insightful patient and medical context specific asynchronous triaging, remote monitoring and medical analysis. This is a game-changer.” — Govind Setlur, CEO

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merago Inc ., the Mountain View–based healthcare technology company today announced the launch of MERAGO.AI - its integrated, AI-powered Outpatient Care Service. Currently offered in India on its meragoHealth network, the company is in the process of expanding the service to other countries. This marks a major milestone in the evolution of enterprise scale outpatient care as the company brings together, for the first time, a scalable, patient-centric ecosystem—designed to enable access to affordable quality care.Meeting the Needs of Emerging Healthcare MarketsDeveloped specifically to address the unique challenges of communities and countries with limited medical resources and low insurance penetration, MERAGO.AI facilitates asynchronous care that is seamlessly integrated with in-person care, and telemedicine. Utilizing the patient’s medical history, current health profile and provider input available in meragoHealth to conduct AI-powered audio, video or chat interviews asynchronously and creating SOAP format patient notes for the provider’s review, MERAGO.AI is the most powerful AI agent making it the “next best thing to being face-to-face with the doctor”.By leveraging state-of-the-art AI technologies, MERAGO.AI enables structured EHR-driven care, intelligent patient engagement, and real-time benefit management. In India, the platform is fully compliant with PHI (Personal Health Information) security and privacy standards and integrates directly with ABDM (Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission)—the Government of India’s national digital health initiative.CEO Statement“India has unique needs when it comes to the basics of healthy living—primary healthcare,” said Govind Setlur, Co-founder and CEO of Merago Inc.“With a large semi-urban and rural population, shortage of medical personnel, and low insurance penetration, it is not high-cost tertiary care but the scalable delivery of primary care that can truly transform community health. At Merago, we are focused on exactly that: leveraging advanced technology and proven processes to expand reach, and raise the overall standards on personal health management quality and affordability .”Setlur emphasized that by creating an integrated infrastructure for employers, employees, and providers, meragoHealth is “fundamentally rewiring the OPD service ecosystem.” The platform enables pay-as-you-go health benefits for employers, flexible OPD and wellness choices for employees, and near real-time payments for providers—using AI-powered solutions to solve the long-standing challenge of delayed payments.Launch at WHX Tech Forum, DubaiMERAGO.AI will be officially unveiled at the WHX Tech Forum in Dubai this week, showcasing how the technology redefines outpatient care delivery for large and diverse populations while creating scalable value for all stakeholders in healthcare.About Merago Inc.Merago Inc. is a healthcare and payments technology company headquartered in Mountain View, California. The company operates a rapidly growing healthcare network in India with primary and preventive care clinics, telemedicine centers, corporate health plans, healthcare payment services, and a nationwide telemedicine service network.Merago is committed to building technology-enabled, patient-centric health management ecosystems that improve access, affordability, and quality of care across emerging markets.

