Merago Inc. Launches The Digital Healthcare Network – A Patient-centric, Personal Health Management Service
Consumers can now manage all aspects of personal health and continuity of care for best positive healthcare outcomesMOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Merago Inc., a healthcare, financial technology company headquartered in Mountain View, California today announced the launch of its Merago Digital Healthcare Network– an advanced personal healthcare management system for consumers.
With a mission to deliver affordable quality care around the world, Merago brings together the four major drivers that are critical for positive health outcomes: timely access to medical care, a 360-view of personal health data, healthcare payments, and active engagement of family and caregivers. “Merago brings a value-based approach to quality care” says, cofounder and CEO Govind Setlur, Merago Inc., referring to the need to focus on planning and patient-engagement for positive health outcomes in addition to treating an illness.
“Worldwide, the pandemic opened up telehealth as a small first step towards technology driven access to care. Consumers are now ready to take this all the way – managing both urgent medical needs and planned care using technology, personal devices, and a frictionless user experience, whether it is a virtual care or an in-person care scenario”, he added.
According to the company, the Digital Health Network brings to market a number of industry first innovations. It is a cloud based service that seamlessly integrates a hybrid healthcare platform for virtual and in-person care, "appointment less, on-demand" access to urgent care, digital Health Savings Account for payment management, securely managed health records and data insights, AI based imaging and intelligent data analytics, and a borderless access to medical care including domestic and cross-border second opinion services, making it truly the next generation in personal healthcare management.
In addition to enabling consumers to access its services from a mobile phone, the company has taken a community based approach to providing access. According to the company, different communities have different healthcare needs that are being addressed with its community initiatives. This include access to healthcare in schools, residential communities, workplaces, and personal care communities such as skincare providers.
According to the company, it has been an India first approach to the launch. The Digital Health Network is now operational in India - the world's largest early stage market for personal health management. Merago founded in 2020 and headquartered in Mountain View, California is privately held with engineering and operational center based in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India.
